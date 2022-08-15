ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker's net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company's payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers.
STOCKS
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year

Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

EHang Holdings Limited (EH -4.72%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

You don't need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don't need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income

Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging

Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

LSI Industries (LYTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

LSI Industries (LYTS -1.61%) fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

NetEase (NTES) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

NetEase (NTES -1.57%) 2022 second quarter earnings conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'

Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
RETAIL

