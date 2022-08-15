Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year
Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
There are always stocks to buy when you're Ark Invest's ace stock picker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. EHang Holdings Limited (EH -4.72%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income
Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
Dividend stocks can be a great way to make money during more difficult economic conditions. The banking industry can be a good place to find good dividend stocks because banks tend to be profitable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Occidental Petroleum Expects Its Dividend to Continue Surging
Occidental Petroleum hit a major debt reduction milestone this year. That allowed the company to start returning more cash to shareholders, including significantly boosting its dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BJ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Motley Fool
LSI Industries (LYTS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
LSI Industries (LYTS -1.61%) Greetings and welcome to LSI Industries' fiscal fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure...
Motley Fool
NetEase (NTES) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NetEase (NTES -1.57%) Good day, and welcome to the NetEase 2022 second quarter earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Margaret Shi, IR director of NetEase. Please go ahead, ma'am. Margaret Shi -- Director, Investor Relations. Thank...
Motley Fool
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Estee Lauder Companies (EL -2.38%) Q4 2022...
Motley Fool
Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Applied Materials (AMAT -3.45%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Stoneco LTD (STNE -25.73%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
360 Finance Inc (QFIN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. 360 Finance Inc (QFIN -0.96%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE -11.69%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
4 Walmart Analysts Raise Price Targets After Q2 Earnings Beat: 'Leader And Market Share Gainer'
Walmart Inc WMT shares traded higher Wednesday after the discount retailer reported impressive second-quarter earnings growth and reiterated its full-year guidance. On Tuesday, Walmart reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.77 on revenue of $152.8 billion. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of $1.62 and $150.8 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 8% from a year ago.
Comments / 0