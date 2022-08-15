ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Less heat and more storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah experiences another interesting day of weather

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah experienced another interesting day of weather on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City (NWS), Utah’s capital set a record for the second-straight day. On Wednesday, Salt Lake City reached the 100-degree mark for the 23rd time this summer.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
cowboystatedaily.com

More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

NWS: Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for Last Chance Creek near Lake Powell and the surrounding areas. The Warning will be in effect until 9:15 PM MDT and is expected to be quite powerful, calling the damage threat “Considerable”. Radar has indicated heavy rain […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Is it time to rethink the 'Mighty 5'? Tourism leaders by this Utah park think so

SALT LAKE CITY — If you're worried about overcrowded national parks in Utah, Falyn Owens says come on down to Bryce Canyon National Park. There are plenty of vacant rooms, empty restaurant tables and, of course, scenic views to go around, says Owens, the executive director of the Garfield County Office of Tourism. Since that might not be the case at nearby Zion National Park, Garfield County tourism leaders are looking at a new promotion boasting zero-minute wait times into the park.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Gallery#Southern Utah#The Wasatch Front
kslnewsradio.com

Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans

SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ksl.com

This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah won’t be forced to cut water use from Colorado River, at least for now

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Reclamation announced Tuesday that Utah won’t be required to cut its water use from the Colorado River. At least for now, anyways. Two Lower Basin states and Mexico will see a reduction in their water use, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. Arizona will see a 21% reduction in its water use. Nevada will have its water use trimmed by 8% and Mexico will see a 7% decrease in its water use. The water reductions will begin in January.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

A tiny island nation is experiencing its first COVID outbreak. Here's how Utahns are helping

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Marshall Islands experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak, the Utah Marshallese Association is rallying to send supplies across the Pacific Ocean. "It's pretty scary and nerve-wracking. Sometimes you can't go to sleep knowing what's happening on the island," said Cassidy Matthew, the association's president, whose mom and sister living on the island recently tested positive. "Our system is not as good as the system here in Utah."
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Lake restoration called “unconstitutional” by state agency

PROVO, Utah — The Utah Department of Natural Resources’ state lands director, Jamie Barnes, has told lawmakers that a private project to restore Utah Lake is unconstitutional. Barnes’ said that her assessment mirrors a decision by the Utah Attorney General’s office regarding the dredging project. The decision was...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy