Louisiana, MO

KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 18

Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks. The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
COLUMBIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Lane, sidewalk and parking closure on Cherry Street to begin Monday

COLUMBIA - Cherry Street's westbound lane, northern sidewalk and metered parking in downtown Columbia will close beginning Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. The affected area runs between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street, according to the City of Columbia Public Works. Westbound traffic on Cherry Street will be...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury

COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

