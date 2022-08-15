Read full article on original website
Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close part of Highway 54 in Audrain County next month to build a roundabout. The post Part of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close after Labor Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Highway 63 ramp near Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge closes for repairs
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Work on the ramp from Highway 63 to the Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City was underway Wednesday. MoDOT officials delayed the work that was supposed to begin Tuesday because of rainy weather conditions. Motorists adjusted to the ramp closing as traffic flow continued to move...
Did You Know These Bluffs are Just 5 Minutes from Columbia, MO?
I've been to Columbia, Missouri maybe a million times in my life. Truth is I lived there for a period of time. But, I never knew there were epic bluffs and a creek in a park literally 5 minutes from the city until now. I have to give credit to...
KOMU
Highway 54 resurfacing project in Audrain County to begin Thursday
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A resurfacing project on Highway 54 near Mexico is set to begin Thursday. The 11.5 mile-stretch improvement plan will go from Route J in Mexico to Highway 19 south junction near Martinsburg. Work will be done during daytime hours excluding city limits and extending to near the...
KOMU
Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks
JEFFERSON CITY - The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation pushed it back to Wednesday. The project is expected to...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, August 18
Southbound Highway 63 connector ramp near Jefferson City closes for approximately 2 weeks. The southbound Highway 63 connector ramp north of Jefferson City closed for repairs Wednesday after the morning commute. The project to repair the ramp was originally scheduled to begin Monday night, but the Missouri Department of Transportation...
krcgtv.com
Road rage lands Jefferson City man in jail
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County jail after he threatened a woman and her children with a gun during a road rage incident on Highway 63 Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 20-year-old Keenan Kraig Reeves is being held on no bond for...
939theeagle.com
Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening
Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards
A Columbia man and Jefferson City woman are accused of stealing a vehicle and fuel cards from a Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance shed in Jefferson City. The post Two charged with stealing MoDOT vehicle, fuel cards appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Free parking at Columbia's downtown post office location closed until Oct. 1 at the latest
COLUMBIA − If you frequent the downtown Columbia United States Post Office (USPS) location, you may notice its free parking lot is closed. The only options for parking are currently street meter parking or parking at the Fifth and Walnut parking garage located across the street from the post office.
missouribusinessalert.com
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
KOMU
Lane, sidewalk and parking closure on Cherry Street to begin Monday
COLUMBIA - Cherry Street's westbound lane, northern sidewalk and metered parking in downtown Columbia will close beginning Monday, Aug. 22 at 7 a.m. The affected area runs between South Sixth Street and South Seventh Street, according to the City of Columbia Public Works. Westbound traffic on Cherry Street will be...
KOMU
Man charged in MU hazing case will have a Greene County jury
COLUMBIA − A former MU fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case will see a Greene County jury if criminal proceedings against Thomas Shultz go to trial. Jury selection for Shultz's trial will take place in Greene County. Shultz's pretrial hearings and trial will still...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
Columbia low-cost pet clinic getting influx of requests
Animal shelters and rescues around the country have seen an uptick in pet owners giving up their animals because of the pandemic and inflation. The post Columbia low-cost pet clinic getting influx of requests appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County
More than 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers in Montgomery County were without power Tuesday afternoon. The post Large power outage hits Ameren customers in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri students face inflation as they move back to campus
COLUMBIA — Move-In Days wrapped up Thursday on the Mizzou campus. Thousands of freshmen started moving into their residence halls this week ahead of the new school year. All their possessions cost more this year compared to last year because of inflation. Volunteers from both the Mizzou campus and...
KCTV 5
Missouri woman admits to role in conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converters across state lines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty, admitting her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multimillion-dollar business. Danielle Ice, a 34-year-old from Columbia and a former Springfield resident, pleaded guilty in federal court...
Columbia man charged after chase into central city
A Columbia man was charged Wednesday with a felony after leading police on a chase that started on Interstate 70 and ended in central Columbia. The post Columbia man charged after chase into central city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
