Riot establishes ticket sale dates for Worlds 2022

Prepare your wallets and your hype League of Legends fans because the 2022 World Championship is right around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Riot Games has revealed the sale dates for each stage, so fans can get ready to snatch up some tickets before the tournament begins at the end of September.
Paris Legion drops most of Call of Duty League roster

The Paris Legion has officially said goodbye to the majority of its 2022 Call of Duty League roster. The move comes as no shock after the Legion’s abysmal 2-23 record throughout the season, finishing dead last in the league with a paltry 20 CDL points. The New York Subliners were the final team to make the playoffs cutoff with 160 points.
Former Overwatch League pro Axxiom is starring in a dating reality show

Former Overwatch League pro Park “Axxiom” Min-seob is making the switch to reality television. Axxiom retired from the Boston Uprising in 2020 and then signed with a modeling agency the following year. Now, Axxiom is appearing on a show called Heart Signal Japan, a dating reality show. Heart...
