Don’t sweat it: Players at R6 Berlin Major facing ‘unbearable’ heat at event with no air conditioning

dotesports.com
How to get CS:GO’s 10 Year Birthday coin
CS:GO’s 10th birthday update brought a couple of new things to the game, with the 10 Year Birthday coin being one of them. The update features a 10 Year Birthday Sticker Capsule, which has over 60 community-submitted designs. The capsule is now available in the game’s shop for players to purchase.
dotesports.com
Liliana of the Veil gets reprint in MTG Dominaria United
One of the most powerful planeswalker cards in Magic: The Gathering is getting a reprint in the upcoming fall set, Dominaria United. Liliana of the Veil, a three-mana planeswalker originally printed in Innistrad, is returning to Standard and entering Pioneer after only seeing reprints in masters sets. She was most recently seen in Ultimate Masters in 2018.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Champions 2022 will feature shiny new bundle, event pass, and more
To celebrate this year’s VALORANT Champions, Riot Games is offering players a new Champions 2022 skin collection, a free event pass, and some exclusive broadcast drops. The new skin collection, which was showcased today in a post from the devs, includes a new Phantom, Butterfly Knife, trophy card, gun buddy, and spray. The skins feature a “custom model effect” that evolves every five kills and a special easter egg.
dotesports.com
Radha’s Firebrand gives MTG Aggro decks powerful 2-drop in Dominaria United
The Domain mechanic is returning to Magic: The Gathering with the release of Dominaria United, featured on Radha’s Firebrand, an Aggro card that uses the mechanic to increase power and toughness when it matters. Radha is the grandaughter of Astor the Keldon warlord and a potential planeswalker who never...
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy the main targets for nerfs in League Patch 12.16
Prior to the official release of patch 12.16, League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison has given players a preview of the changes coming in the update, which include nerfs to four of the strongest champions in pro play. Leung-Harrison previously stated this patch would be the first of 2022...
