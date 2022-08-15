Don’t sweat it: Players at R6 Berlin Major facing ‘unbearable’ heat at event with no air conditioning

One of the most powerful planeswalker cards in Magic: The Gathering is getting a reprint in the upcoming fall set, Dominaria United. Liliana of the Veil, a three-mana planeswalker originally printed in Innistrad, is returning to Standard and entering Pioneer after only seeing reprints in masters sets. She was most recently seen in Ultimate Masters in 2018.

