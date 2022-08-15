ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3d ago

He has like 5 different pensions so he did pretty good and will paid by taxpayers until he croaks❓

6
Robert Swartz
3d ago

Good. I guess he can't take the heat from his daughter's DWI.

7
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
New Jersey Globe

Three-term Trenton councilwoman won’t seek re-election

Marge Caldwell-Wilson will not seek re-election to a fourth term to Trenton’s North Ward city council seat, creating another open seat on what has become New Jersey’s most dysfunctional governing body. “My decision has been guided by both personal and professional reasons,” said Caldwell-Wilson. “I have always tried...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

A primer on the political career of Tom DeGise

Tom DeGise wanted to be the mayor of Jersey City but wound up turning his consolation prize into a 20-year stay as the longest serving county executive in Hudson County history. DeGise started out in politics in 1973, helping his sister, Lois Shaw, win a city council seat in 1973.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters

BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race

West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

