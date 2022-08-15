Read full article on original website
Zoom
3d ago
He has like 5 different pensions so he did pretty good and will paid by taxpayers until he croaks❓
Robert Swartz
3d ago
Good. I guess he can't take the heat from his daughter's DWI.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City council president says she regrets voting for dispensary owned by daughter
The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensaries resolutions, including one owned by Council President Joyce Watterman’s daughter, who said today that she regrets the error. “I realized after casting my vote for Resolution 22-621 that I had a conflict which should have compelled me to abstain on...
Jersey City residents call for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign
Several Jersey City residents called for Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign at a council meeting on Wednesday - a month after her viral hit-and-run.
New Jersey Globe
Maureen Ogden, seven-term assemblywoman and environmental champion, dies at 93
Maureen Ogden, a staunch conservationist and supporter of the arts who served in the New Jersey State Assembly for 14 years, has died. She was 93. The Millburn Republican represented parts of Essex and Union counties in the legislature from 1982 to 1996. She was the first woman to serve as mayor of Millburn.
NY1
Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy
While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
New Jersey Globe
Three-term Trenton councilwoman won’t seek re-election
Marge Caldwell-Wilson will not seek re-election to a fourth term to Trenton’s North Ward city council seat, creating another open seat on what has become New Jersey’s most dysfunctional governing body. “My decision has been guided by both personal and professional reasons,” said Caldwell-Wilson. “I have always tried...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
New Jersey Globe
A primer on the political career of Tom DeGise
Tom DeGise wanted to be the mayor of Jersey City but wound up turning his consolation prize into a 20-year stay as the longest serving county executive in Hudson County history. DeGise started out in politics in 1973, helping his sister, Lois Shaw, win a city council seat in 1973.
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
‘I feel horrible about that situation’: Jersey City councilwoman accused in hit-and-run accident speaks publicly
Amy Degise, the Jersey City councilwoman accused in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist last month, is now speaking publicly.
Paterson councilman claims ‘selective prosecution’ in seeking to get voter fraud charges dismissed
A lawyer for Alex Mendez seeking to get voter fraud charges against the councilman dismissed told a judge last week his client is the target of “selective prosecution.”. “The prosecution of Mr. Mendez is an example of selective prosecution,” said Paul Brickfield during a court hearing last Wednesday.
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
paramuspost.com
Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters
BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
Hudson County executive lashes out at Jersey Journal’s coverage of daughter’s hit-and-run
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise broke his silence on his councilwoman daughter’s hit-and-run crash, but he didn’t take aim on critics calling for her resignation or the cyclist who caused the crash. Instead, in a Facebook post Saturday he called out The Jersey Journal as a “rag” for...
New Jersey Globe
West Orange man has lead in Arizona U.S. Senate race
West Orange native Mark Kelly has an 8-point lead in his bid for re-election a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, leads Republican Blake Masters, 50%-42%, according to a new Fox News poll of Arizona registered voters released on Thursday.
New Jersey Globe
Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project
Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
