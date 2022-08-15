Two Major League Baseball sportscasters demonstrated their love of America’s pastime by completely ignoring the game in front of them to talk at incredible length about Wordle. As the San Francisco Giants opened up a 2-1 lead in their five-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night, local NBC broadcasters doing the play-by-play got distracted talking about The New York Times linguistic puzzle game for a full half-inning. Jon Miller was apparently late to the addictive word game—which quickly went viral after launching in October 2021—but thankfully Dave Flemming was on hand to explain the simple game in excruciating detail...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO