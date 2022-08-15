Read full article on original website
Mike Yastrzemski sitting for Giants on Wednesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Slater starting in center field. Slater will bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project Slater for 10.1...
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Down to last out, Crawford's walk-off was rare Giants feat
SAN FRANCISCO -- Until Mike Yastrzemski stunned Josh Hader last month, the last walk-off homer at Oracle Park had been hit by a San Diego Padre. It was one of the weirdest baseball facts you can imagine, and it was only possible because of scheduling changes brought about by the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But Trent Grisham is now far in the rearview mirror.
What we learned as Webb, Giants drop finale to D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the Giants to new depths last month by sweeping them at Chase Field. Over the final 18 innings of their series this week at Oracle Park, they once again put a huge dent in the Giants' playoff hopes. The Giants lost 5-0 on...
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
Two Major League Baseball sportscasters demonstrated their love of America’s pastime by completely ignoring the game in front of them to talk at incredible length about Wordle. As the San Francisco Giants opened up a 2-1 lead in their five-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday night, local NBC broadcasters doing the play-by-play got distracted talking about The New York Times linguistic puzzle game for a full half-inning. Jon Miller was apparently late to the addictive word game—which quickly went viral after launching in October 2021—but thankfully Dave Flemming was on hand to explain the simple game in excruciating detail...
Giants unable to hold on against D-Backs, 5-game win streak snapped
SAN FRANCISCO — Pinch-hitter Jake McCarthy hit a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth, and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied past the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Wednesday night.New Arizona outfielder Stone Garrett had a tying double in the fourth for his first career hit in his highly anticipated major league debut after eight seasons in the minors.J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth for San Francisco and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected in the third, but Dominic Leone (3-4) couldn't hold it to give Carlos Rodón a fourth straight winning start.Noé Ramirez (4-3) recorded the final two outs...
Pujols grand slam backs Wainwright; Cards beat Rockies 13-0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. The Elias Sports Bureau said the Cardinals were the first team in...
