Cycling

BBC

British man Aran Chada found drowned in Italy after saving son

The body of a British man who jumped from a boat to save his son has been found in Italy. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, went on holiday to Lake Garda with his partner and two children last month. He had been missing since disappearing under the water on 22 July,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup

Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
SOCCER
BBC

Staffordshire bulldog with cut ears fears walks in the rain

A dog whose ears were illegally cropped as a puppy, fears walks in the rain due to water going inside them. Lyla the bulldog was rescued by the RSPCA at a Staffordshire property in 2020 alongside six of her brothers and sisters. The dog now lives with Kelly and Jake...
ANIMALS
BBC

Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd

It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
BUSINESS
BBC

Transport secretary under fire for train timetable mistake

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has come under fire for being apparently unaware of how many Manchester-to-London trains are currently running. Avanti West Coast is running a reduced timetable of one direct train an hour because of "severe staff shortages". On BBC Breakfast, presenter Charlie Stayt and Mr Shapps clashed, with...
TRAFFIC
WWD

Tiffany & Co. to Make League of Legends’ World Championship Trophy

Tiffany & Co. is upping its trophy game. The jeweler announced Thursday that it will create the League of Legends World Championship trophy, and has entered into a multiyear partnership with the championship’s owner, LoL Esports. As part of that partnership, Tiffany is redesigning the League of Legends’ Summoner’s Cup.More from WWDFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanyTiffany & Co. Taps Australian Luxury Boom With New Sydney FlagshipTiffany & Co.'s New Concept Store in Covent Garden The new design will be released publicly on Aug. 29. So far, Tiffany would only reveal the trophy’s specs: it will weigh 44 pounds and stand...
BUSINESS

