ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
tigerrag.com

LSU beach volleyball signs graduate transfer Breleigh Favre, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre

LSU’s nationally ranked beach volleyball program signed the daughter of an NFL Hall of Famer. Coach Rusell Brock announced Thursday the Tigers have signed graduate transfer Breleigh Favre of Southern Mississippi. Favre is the daughter of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and his wife Deanna, who played collegiate basketball at Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy