New book sheds light on how Skip Bertman won five College World Series championships at LSU
Glenn Guilbeau’s rookie season as a baby-faced sportswriter straight out of the University of Missouri also happened to be Skip Bertman’s first season as LSU baseball coach. Guilbeau, who also did undergraduate work at LSU, began his professional career as a beat writer and columnist in September 1983...
LSU beach volleyball signs graduate transfer Breleigh Favre, daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre
LSU’s nationally ranked beach volleyball program signed the daughter of an NFL Hall of Famer. Coach Rusell Brock announced Thursday the Tigers have signed graduate transfer Breleigh Favre of Southern Mississippi. Favre is the daughter of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and his wife Deanna, who played collegiate basketball at Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College.
LSU women’s basketball looks to capitalize on momentum with release of 2022-23 schedule
There was plenty of buzz about the direction of the LSU women’s basketball program following the debut season of coach Kim Mulkey last season. The Tigers evolved from a team coming off a losing record to the second round of the NCAA Tournament which was played on their home floor.
