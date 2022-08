Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud to join with Commissioner BJ Calvi on his initiative to honor ‘Lenny’ with the ceremonial bell tolling and wreath-placing ceremony. I knew Lenny well. He was a great and humble gentleman and firefighter. He was a trailblazer – the Jackie Robinson of our Springfield Fire Department. May God rest his soul and may his brave legacy of professionalism live on forever.”

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO