LSU women’s basketball looks to capitalize on momentum with release of 2022-23 schedule
There was plenty of buzz about the direction of the LSU women’s basketball program following the debut season of coach Kim Mulkey last season. The Tigers evolved from a team coming off a losing record to the second round of the NCAA Tournament which was played on their home floor.
New book sheds light on how Skip Bertman won five College World Series championships at LSU
Glenn Guilbeau’s rookie season as a baby-faced sportswriter straight out of the University of Missouri also happened to be Skip Bertman’s first season as LSU baseball coach. Guilbeau, who also did undergraduate work at LSU, began his professional career as a beat writer and columnist in September 1983...
Two goals from Taylor Dobles helps power LSU soccer to 5-0 season-opening victory
Junior forward Taylor Dobles delivered the first brace in two years – scoring the first and last goals of the game – to lead LSU to a 5-0 victory Thursday over Stephen F. Austin in the season opener for both teams at LSU’s Soccer Stadium. The Tigers,...
