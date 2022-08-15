These common conditions often present with cutaneous signs in and around the ear canal. Common in dogs, ear infections can affect the outer, middle, and inner ear. These conditions (otitis externa, media, and interna)1 are a big part of general practice and “a big part of dermatology,” said Meghan Solc, DVM, of Dermatology for Animals in Akron, Ohio, at the 2022 American Veterinary Medicine Association Convention.2.

