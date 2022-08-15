Read full article on original website
Here's our regular rundown of new and notable veterinary products. These supplements provide support for a dog’s immune system, gut health, and hip and joint function. The Zesty Paws Vet Strength line includes 3 distinct formulations, including Aller-Immune Bites, Mobility Bites, and Pre, Pro & Postbiotic Bites. The products are made in the United States without artificial flavors, synthetic colors, or preservatives.
NorthStar VETS is warning those in its area after a recent uptick in Parvovirus cases. NorthStar VETS veterinary emergency and specialty in New Jersey has issued a warning to the public due to the increase in Canine Parvovirus type 2 (CPV-2). According to an organizational release,1 the past months-to-years have demonstrated an increase in clients infected with Parvovirus.
California woman alleges Daily Harvest meal made her so ill that doctors had to remove her gallbladder, lawsuit says
Daily Harvest recalled its "French Lentil and Leek Crumbles" product after people said it made them sick. Now people are suing the company.
These common conditions often present with cutaneous signs in and around the ear canal. Common in dogs, ear infections can affect the outer, middle, and inner ear. These conditions (otitis externa, media, and interna)1 are a big part of general practice and “a big part of dermatology,” said Meghan Solc, DVM, of Dermatology for Animals in Akron, Ohio, at the 2022 American Veterinary Medicine Association Convention.2.
