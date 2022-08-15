ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

East Tennessean

Martin Center to host 150 events this fall, Broadway coming in spring

As the semester approaches, the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts has already hit the ground running with several events this fall. Jennifer Clements, Martin Center executive director, said there are over 150 events planned this semester. “We have so many different things going on, so we have a lot...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones

For the first time in quite a while, there seems to be more questions than answers for the annual high school football season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80 percent of the time.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Experienced Trailblazers have high hopes

With 20 seniors on the roster, including nine on the first-string defense, Daniel Boone football coach Jeremy Jenkins is hoping for big things this season on the brand new artificial turf at Nathan Hale Stadium. “We’ve got a lot of leadership at every level,” Jenkins says. “We’ve got a lot...
GRAY, TN
elizabethton.com

Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend

Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County teachers to attend leaders institute

ROGERSVILLE — Two local Hawkins County teachers have been accepted into the Innovative Leaders Institute as a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN). The chosen teachers are the principal of St. Clair Elementary School, Mary Ann Davis, and SCES librarian Rachel Horton, who will participate in the yearlong cohort group.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Riddell feels comfortable in fast-paced ETSU offense

East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell is coming off what he describes as an exceptional season after leading the Bucs to an 11-2 record and a trip to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals. The redshirt sophomore from Tampa feels even better about the Bucs’ offense this season. New coordinator Adam Neugebauer...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett aims to live up to lofty standards

There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett. While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Crockett at Sullivan East among season openers

There’s a simple formula for Week 1, said David Crockett head football coach Hayden Chandley. “Just play hard,” he said. “Both teams will make a lot of mistakes and maybe even look sloppy. More times than not, the team that plays the hardest and more physical wins in Week 1.”
BLUFF CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Remembering Gus, Pal, Arvil and Gurney: A Hamburger Hall of Fame

From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Amateur

JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Cherokee looking for production from promising youth

ROGERSVILLE — Last fall encompassed a lot of stop and go for Cherokee’s football team. After a season-opening rout of Cocke County, the Chiefs won only one other game and faced COVID-19 quarantining issues throughout the campaign.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

With new staff, Castlewood hoping for rebound year

CASTLEWOOD — Like many football teams across Southwest Virginia, Castlewood is experiencing a vast amount of change this fall. Bubba Edwards came over from Ridgeview to take over the head coaching duties. He brought with him a spread offense, a tremendous shift from the single wing the Blue Devils were used to running.
CASTLEWOOD, VA

