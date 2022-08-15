Read full article on original website
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
East Tennessean
Martin Center to host 150 events this fall, Broadway coming in spring
As the semester approaches, the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts has already hit the ground running with several events this fall. Jennifer Clements, Martin Center executive director, said there are over 150 events planned this semester. “We have so many different things going on, so we have a lot...
Johnson City Press
First game: Question marks abound for Hilltoppers, Cyclones
For the first time in quite a while, there seems to be more questions than answers for the annual high school football season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton. “Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80 percent of the time.”
Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
Johnson City Press
Experienced Trailblazers have high hopes
With 20 seniors on the roster, including nine on the first-string defense, Daniel Boone football coach Jeremy Jenkins is hoping for big things this season on the brand new artificial turf at Nathan Hale Stadium. “We’ve got a lot of leadership at every level,” Jenkins says. “We’ve got a lot...
elizabethton.com
Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend
Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County teachers to attend leaders institute
ROGERSVILLE — Two local Hawkins County teachers have been accepted into the Innovative Leaders Institute as a part of the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN). The chosen teachers are the principal of St. Clair Elementary School, Mary Ann Davis, and SCES librarian Rachel Horton, who will participate in the yearlong cohort group.
Johnson City Press
Riddell feels comfortable in fast-paced ETSU offense
East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell is coming off what he describes as an exceptional season after leading the Bucs to an 11-2 record and a trip to the NCAA FCS quarterfinals. The redshirt sophomore from Tampa feels even better about the Bucs’ offense this season. New coordinator Adam Neugebauer...
Tennessee basketball: Ranking all nine returning players for 2022-23
Despite losing another first-round NBA Draft pick and seeing multiple other rotational players transfer, Tennessee basketball returns a lot of talent for the 2022-23 season. Recruiting is a huge part of the expectations behind the Vols, but two main starters and three of the six major rotational players back also helps.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board tweaks director qualifications, reviews auction, discusses spending COVID money
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County school board got a sneak peak at what the online auction of the former Colonial Heights Middle School will look like next month. It also voted to tweak qualification requirements for the next director of schools. In addition, the board had a more then...
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board, Elizabethton City School Board hold first meetings of the school year
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board held their first meetings of the new school year on Thursday. Both boards reported having good starts to the new academic year and increases in enrollment. Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the city school...
Johnson City Press
Areas around, but not inside, Van Huss dome in use again at Dobyns-Bennett
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School has resumed using areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome but not the arena underneath the dome. Next Tuesday, Aug 23, the Board of Education is to have a called meeting to address matters related to arrangements since the D-B basketball court and volleyball area under the dome is off limits for use, although Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said Wednesday that the school system has resumed using areas surrounding the dome, including the auxiliary gym, swimming pool and classrooms.
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett aims to live up to lofty standards
There’s a higher standard at Dobyns-Bennett. While many teams would be thrilled with last season’s 7-4 campaign, it was disappointing for an Indians team coming off back-to-back Big East Conference titles.
Johnson City Press
Crockett at Sullivan East among season openers
There’s a simple formula for Week 1, said David Crockett head football coach Hayden Chandley. “Just play hard,” he said. “Both teams will make a lot of mistakes and maybe even look sloppy. More times than not, the team that plays the hardest and more physical wins in Week 1.”
Johnson City Press
SWV football: J.I. Burton looks to continue momentum through work ethic, heart
NORTON — The J.I. Burton football team looks to keep the momentum gained at the end of last season. After losing their first seven games, the Raiders hung in there to win their final two contests of 2021.
Johnson City Press
Remembering Gus, Pal, Arvil and Gurney: A Hamburger Hall of Fame
From trips up the old Elizabethton Highway, we remember Gurney Campbell’s Gurney Burgers, the ones that got the attention of Charles Kuralt from CBS News. At a gas station in the Knox County community of Powell, we’ve had Hump Burgers, memorializing Buster Moore’s character “Humphammer” from “The Bonnie Lou and Buster Show.”
Johnson City Press
Jackson moves out front at Tennessee Senior Amateur
JONESBOROUGH — Tim Jackson got off to a good start in his bid for a 27th Tennessee Golf Association championship. Jackson fired a six-under-par 66 Tuesday at Blackthorn Club to grab the first-round lead of the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship.
Johnson City Press
Trojans hope to benefit from last season's growing pains
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Last year was a tough one for John Battle. The young squad suffered through an 0-10 season, but Trojans coach Bradley Ricker is hopeful those struggles translate to more success this year.
Johnson City Press
Indians ready to host Vikings to kick off season
Dobyns-Bennett will kick off the 102nd season of Indians' football Friday when it plays host to Tennessee High at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Cherokee looking for production from promising youth
ROGERSVILLE — Last fall encompassed a lot of stop and go for Cherokee’s football team. After a season-opening rout of Cocke County, the Chiefs won only one other game and faced COVID-19 quarantining issues throughout the campaign.
Johnson City Press
With new staff, Castlewood hoping for rebound year
CASTLEWOOD — Like many football teams across Southwest Virginia, Castlewood is experiencing a vast amount of change this fall. Bubba Edwards came over from Ridgeview to take over the head coaching duties. He brought with him a spread offense, a tremendous shift from the single wing the Blue Devils were used to running.
