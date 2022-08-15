Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
‘Celebrity Night for the Crisis Nursery’ to raise donations for program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- You can help support the St. Louis Crisis Nursery with their mission to help little ones and their families. The nursery relies on donations. Find more information on how to help here.
St. Jude ‘Dream Home’ winner picked
Sold out raffle tickets in the St. Louis region to fight childhood cancer and enter the chance to win a brand new home.
KMOV
Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scott Credit Union pitched in on Wednesday to help with the Playground Project. Scott Credit Union is one of the community sponsors helping to build a playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The finished playground will be perfect for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
KMOV
Living Well: Back to school exercise routines
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Many kids will be heading back to the classroom this month. With every school year comes adjustments. In this week’s Living Well, News 4′s Taylor Holt reports on the importance of exercise for kids heading back to school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stlouiscnr.com
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
KMOV
Lake Saint Louis residents fight back against tree cutting plans
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kelly Lee loves the trees outside her Lake Saint Louis home. They add beauty and help dampen the noise from nearby Ronald Reagan Drive. But the trees have been marked with orange ties to be cut down. “I’m very attached to my trees, that was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Despite rain, Jim Butler Auto Group shows up for Playground Project
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a rainy Tuesday morning, but that didn’t stop Jim Butler Auto Group from stopping by the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club to check out the progress. The posts are in place and the concrete has been poured. The volunteers were given...
FOX2now.com
It’s a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty
ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
Urban League to help flood victims with drive-thru event Saturday
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will host another event to help flood victims after historic flash flooding in late July.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 19-21
Shop local St. Louis businesses at the Pat Connolly Tavern, check out a beer and art festival on Cherokee Street or taste-test St. Louis barbecue, beer and whiskey in Maplewood this weekend. Friday. “Join us for our third event of the year. The trucks scheduled to attend are The Sweet...
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17
ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
KMOV
Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region
News 4's Kristen Cornett was live at Grant's Farm checking out their newest Clydesdales!. Nick Chabarria with Triple A talks with News 4 on how to prevent driving tragedies. Tyre Sampson's family gathers to remember teen on his birthday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on...
Some AMTRAK trips from St. Louis to Chicago canceled through Aug. 23
AMTRAK has canceled two routes for commutes involving St. Louis and Chicago for the next several days.
KMOV
Rock Hill resident’s house at risk of falling into creek as flood damage worsens
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Rock Hill resident Max Burch is a first-time homebuyer getting a crash course in the reality of homeownership. “I’m like half in, half packed,” Burch explained. “Do I get full unpacked if I’m going to have to leave here in a week if it gets condemned?”
Comments / 0