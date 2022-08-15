ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Playground Project Build Day: Scott Credit Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scott Credit Union pitched in on Wednesday to help with the Playground Project. Scott Credit Union is one of the community sponsors helping to build a playground at the Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club. The finished playground will be perfect for kids ages 5 to 10 to play.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Living Well: Back to school exercise routines

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Many kids will be heading back to the classroom this month. With every school year comes adjustments. In this week’s Living Well, News 4′s Taylor Holt reports on the importance of exercise for kids heading back to school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis' The Hill Neighborhood

New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Gerber Sandwich

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a successful St. Louis sandwich that’s been mentioned in some prestigious publications. News 4′s Steve Harris tells how the Gerber Special got its name in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

It's a big hair affair at Hair Strands Beauty

ST. LOUIS — Extensions, wigs, or whatever – you can find the look you’ve always longed for at Hair Strands Beauty. It’s Wednesday so that means you can get 50% off any texture and length of hair. Stop by to plan out your next style because they are all about personal service and getting you the look, you want.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Herbert Hoover
FOX2Now

Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Second FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in St. Louis region

News 4's Kristen Cornett was live at Grant's Farm checking out their newest Clydesdales!. Nick Chabarria with Triple A talks with News 4 on how to prevent driving tragedies. Tyre Sampson's family gathers to remember teen on his birthday. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tyre Sampson would have turned 15 on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

