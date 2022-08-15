MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Deputy Zane Bundy with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) raised money to buy two new bicycles for a family who had fallen victim to thieves. According to GCSO on Facebook, two electric bikes were stolen from a garage. The family explained to deputies that their kids respect enforcement officers and that the loss of the bikes would be a huge impact on the family.

