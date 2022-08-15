ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Still Waters USA

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Every week, our Small Business Spotlight segment highlights a small business in Connecticut. This week, we highlighted Still Waters USA in Westbrook. Owner Victoria Woolard says she used to work in health care and found her new passion during the pandemic. “My daughter was born during...
WESTBROOK, CT
Dozens of traffic cones ‘disappear’ in Coventry during some storms. Now the town wants them back.

COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.
COVENTRY, CT
Putnam launches mandatory water ban

Putnam launches mandatory water ban

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Board votes to approve lease between Airport authority and private developer. With a 43 year lease now signed, Tweed and the city of New Haven is officially in business with Avports LLC.
PUTNAM, CT
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk this weekend

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Not a day goes by when Lisa Dean doesn’t think about losing her son Joe to a fentanyl overdose. Joe died in December of 2018. Lisa says fentanyl is still a prevalent issue in Connecticut. “Over 600 people have died since January,” says Dean.
MADISON, CT
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.

Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community

NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs

Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs

A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday.
MANCHESTER, CT

