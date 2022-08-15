Read full article on original website
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
Drought continues to worsen across Connecticut, especially in eastern counties
Connecticut’s drought is getting worse. State officials on Thursday declared a stage 3 drought level — moderate drought — for New London and Windham counties in eastern Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont made the stage 3 announcement based on a recommendation from the state’s interagency drought workgroup, which...
Eyewitness News
SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Still Waters USA
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Every week, our Small Business Spotlight segment highlights a small business in Connecticut. This week, we highlighted Still Waters USA in Westbrook. Owner Victoria Woolard says she used to work in health care and found her new passion during the pandemic. “My daughter was born during...
Connecticut drought conditions getting worse
Experts say this is the worst drought in the area since 2016 when water had to be pumped in from different parts of the state.
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Teen from CT has love for antique clocks, starts business repairing them
(WTNH) – A 17-year-old from Connecticut loves clocks, all of them, and has been repairing antique clocks for a number of years. Connecticut’s clock and watch industry dates all the way to 1733, when Thomas Harlan, an English clockmaker, arrived in Norwich. Gage Robertson says his fascination with...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: The Kalmar Nyckel, the Tall Ship of Delaware, prepares to dock in New London
Crews are battling a barn fire in Watertown Wednesday evening. (Video Credit: Branden Mailloux) Mother speaks out after Enfield student athlete called racial slur. BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Transitioning to high school. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tips for transitioning to high school. Updated: 4 hours ago. Push to keep Afghan...
Register Citizen
Dozens of traffic cones ‘disappear’ in Coventry during some storms. Now the town wants them back.
COVENTRY — During every major storm, traffic cones that local crews put down to block roads go missing. Jim McLoughlin, fire and EMS administrator in Coventry, said crews in the Tolland County town of about 12,000 residents place dozens of cones down to keep people away from downed trees and wires following storms. When they return to retrieve them, few — if any — are still there.
Eyewitness News
Putnam launches mandatory water ban
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Board votes to approve lease between Airport authority and private developer. With a 43 year lease now signed, Tweed and the city of New Haven is officially in business with Avports LLC. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Crews...
Stage three drought declared in two Connecticut counties
The designation comes after the state has experienced a lack of rainfall for the last couple of months. The rest of the counties in Connecticut remain under the stage two designation.
Eyewitness News
Sergeant saves man and dog from Long Island Sound
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A police sergeant in Bridgeport saved both a man and a dog from Long Island Sound on Thursday. Dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. about a person in the water near the Seaside Park bathhouse. The call said a man was in the...
Eyewitness News
Madison mom holds fentanyl awareness walk this weekend
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Not a day goes by when Lisa Dean doesn’t think about losing her son Joe to a fentanyl overdose. Joe died in December of 2018. Lisa says fentanyl is still a prevalent issue in Connecticut. “Over 600 people have died since January,” says Dean.
Eastern Connecticut faces 'extreme drought' conditions as state continues to see lack of rainfall
CONNECTICUT, USA — The eastern halves of New London and Windham counties are now under extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The area now joins all of Rhode Island and parts of eastern Massachusetts which are also facing an extreme drought as beneficial rain continues to elude southern New England.
NewsTimes
EV battery fires burn hot and long. CT firefighters may be ill-equipped to handle them.
Despite the growing popularity of electric vehicles in Connecticut, firefighters across the state have received little to no training on how to combat the intense fires that can erupt in their specialized high-voltage batteries, fire officials say. The lack of adequate training became apparent last month when one of the...
New Britain Herald
Little Poland has a new addition to its business community
NEW BRITAIN – Little Poland has a new and addition to its business community, Thai Kitchen 29. The City held a ribbon cutting for the restaurant located at 29 Broad St. “I think adding another great place to eat on Broad Street is great,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Broad Street isn’t all Polish restaurants, although it is the heart of it, there is so much more to the street that people don’t think about. It really is this great community and a consortium of businesses of all different kinds and I think that Mai is going to be a great addition.”
NewsTimes
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
Eyewitness News
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
DRONE 3 VIDEO: Security guard shot during shoplifting incident at Buckland Hills Mall. A security guard was shot during a shoplifting incident at the Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester on Friday. This is video from Drone 3 above the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said we're...
Why Doesn’t Connecticut Have Many Walkable Communities?
I moved to Downton Danbury to be in the center of the action, to be around people and live in a walkable community. This is very important to me as someone who grew up in Brewster, NY where you can't walk to anything. So, when I saw this topic appeared...
Eyewitness News
Towns asked to conserve water because of low flows in Pomperaug River
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - River flows in the Pomperaug River are at a low because of the lack of rainfall in Connecticut. Water conservationists are asking some towns to change how they use their water. We haven’t seen a good amount of rain in a while here in Connecticut, but...
Westfield neighbors voice concerns about noise they’ll get from new Air National Guard fighters being considered for Barnes Regional Airport
WESTFIELD — Neighbors Marilyn Wardner, of Juniper Avenue, and Michael P. Ripa, of Springdale Street, live just a few hundred yards from the runways at Barnes-Westfield Regional Airport. Both are veterans. Wardner spent 20 years in the Air Force, while Ripa is an Army veteran of Vietnam. Both worry...
