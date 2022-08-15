ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes' James Williams Named Top 5 Safety in ACC

By Collier Logan
 3 days ago

Miami Hurricanes sophomore James Williams named a top five safety in the ACC and is ready to lead.

Eric Mac Lain of ACC Network’s Gramlich and Mac Lain Show released his list of the top five safeties in the ACC for this upcoming season, naming sophomore Miami Hurricanes safety James Williams to the list. Williams, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native, comes in at number five in the rankings.

Although Williams is fifth of five, he’s also one of only two sophomores on the list and has arguably the most potential of them all.

As a 19-year-old 6-foot-5, 224-pound defensive back, Williams is an athletic unicorn. He has all the natural physical gifts and instincts to be truly great. If he can refine the mental aspect of his game and discipline his technique, which he says was his main focus this offseason, then he could be a huge difference maker on this Miami Hurricanes defense for the next two years.

Williams led the team with two interceptions as a true freshman in 2021 and was named the ACC’s defensive back of the week once. He only started seven games and sometimes struggled to find his place on the field. Now as the full-time starter, the sophomore feels like a leader in the secondary.

“I’m ready to face the adversity, I’m ready for anything that comes my way…I just want the University of Miami to ball together, and all come together as one,” said Williams at Miami’s media day earlier this month.

The safety unit will be one of Miami’s strengths as Williams will combine with fellow sophomores Avantae Williams and Kamren Kinchens to form a three-headed monster that defensive coordinator Kevin Steele can rotate, or potentially put in all at once. Hurricanes fans should be excited about their defense this fall and should keep their eyes on number 0, James Williams, if they want to know where the action will be.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

