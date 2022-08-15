ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

337 McClain Street, Charleston, SC 29407

LOCATION! LOCATION! This immaculate one story brick ranch style home sits on a huge fenced lot and is . just 3.5 miles to historic downtown Charleston. This lovely home has been all updated and just waiting for a new family to call it home. Just a FEW of the updates include completely new bathrooms lots of newer lighting doors flooring etc. The windows were replaced at some point and the entire house has been freshly painted. Also you don't want to miss this kitchen....it is HUGE!! (as is the adjoining laundry/utility room!) Oh....and did I mention....NO HOA!!!!
CHARLESTON, SC
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

In the Kitchen With: Plaza Mariachi

Plaza Mariachi is a cultural entertainment center in Nashville that offers a food hall, shops, and entertainment from all over the world. The business is owned by Mark and Diane Janbakhsh, Brentwood residents who have called Williamson County home for more than 20 years. They raised their family in the city, and Plaza Mariachi is a family-run business.
NASHVILLE, TN
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
williamsonherald.com

Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener

For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Nashville’s Moore Building reaches topping-out point

One of the tallest new buildings in Nashville’s Midtown district has reached its highest point. National developer Portman and Creed Investment Company will celebrate the topping out of the Moore Building, a highly amenitized 16-story office tower with street-level retail. Construction is set for completion in February 2023. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
charlestondaily.net

September events and programs in your Charleston County Parks!

Thurs., Sept. 1, 5 – 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks

MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
counton2.com

Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSMV

WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
Garden & Gun

The Fascinating Way Dolphins Dine in Charleston

When Meghan Galipeau was ten, she knew she wanted to be a marine biologist or an aquatic animal trainer. Now, as a dolphin researcher and educator at the South Carolina Aquarium, she gets the best of both worlds. Galipeau devotes her days to studying Charleston’s own resident bottlenose dolphins in the harbor outside of her office window, examining the mammals’ unique behaviors in local waters—including a rarely documented hunting technique called shipside feeding.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
crbjbizwire.com

All New Floorplans Coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Ten new-home designs from Del Webb’s consumer inspired GenYou™ collection are coming to Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, along with an all-new model village to showcase what’s fresh and inventive about the open floorplans which celebrate flowing spaces, flexibility and comfort for the way active adults want to live.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mayor Tecklenburg to welcome MET Opera singer, Burke High grad back to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will welcome a Metropolitan Opera Company mezzo-soprano back to her hometown on Thursday. Annette Spann-Lewis is a Charleston native and a 1971 graduate of Burke High School. She’s currently the longest-tenured member of the New York City-based Metropolitan Opera Company. Spann-Lewis...
CHARLESTON, SC
milwaukeemag.com

Bartolotta Restaurants’ Next Fine Dining Venture Will Be in Lake Country

A little news to get you pumped for summer of 2023. That’s when The Bartolotta Restaurants is projected to open a fine dining restaurant and elevated catering venue called The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant. It will occupy the former Seven Seas on Nagawicka Lake in Hartland (1807 Nagawicka Road), which closed in 2020 after close to 40 years in business.
HARTLAND, WI

