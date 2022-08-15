Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Visitor spending increases in all 100 North Carolina counties
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All 100 North Carolina counties saw in increase in tourism dollars, according to data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Railroad safety being urged following 51 incidents so far this year
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding people to stay off railroad tracks after multiple incidents involving a train and either a vehicle or pedestrian. Already this year there have been 51 incidents with vehicles and pedestrians on railroad tracks in North Carolina. 10 people...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Stolen Yorkie from Nebraska recovered in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, NC – A small Yorkie has been recovered thousands of miles away from home. Last week the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska. The information was in reference to two suspects being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
