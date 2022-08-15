ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

Jazz & Roots Festival makes downtown Springfield sing (Editorial)

Here was where Springfield had a chance to toot its own horn — literally — and hit all the right notes. In less than a decade, the Jazz & Roots Festival has become must-see (and must-hear) entertainment that perks up the late summer schedule and brings huge throngs of visitors to downtown Springfield. This year was no exception; in fact, with an expanded program, it was better than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Adams diner owner saves choking woman

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Centuries-Old Tomb Opened, Repaired in Savoy

SAVOY, Mass. — Earlier this month, stonemasons rehabilitated a more than 200-year-old crypt that was built into the hillside of Tomb Cemetery. The front of the stone structure was shifting forward and the Cemetery Committee feared that it may topple over Now, it stands up straight — supported by reset pins — and the surrounding stone wall has been put back into place.
SAVOY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Root Beer#Cigar#Volunteers#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Gillett Cigar Factory
Bristol Press

Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Live 95.9

Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)

As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
baystateparent.com

15 September Fairs and Festivals

This is the month for harvest festivals, country fairs, and kid-friendly carnivals. Make some memories at one of these 15 seasonal events happening in the Bay State and beyond. Schooner Festival – Gloucester. The 38th annual festival, set in Gloucester’s scenic harbor, is jam-packed with events and opportunities to...
GLOUCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

