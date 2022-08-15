‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

Read full article on original website
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
Texas A&M School of Nursing goes mobile, filling gaps in rural healthcare
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across Texas, 17% of residents are uninsured. But, that number jumps to 25% in rural communities, according to Rural Health Information Hub. The Texas A&M School of Nursing is creating a mobile program in order to bridge gaps for residents. “Rural communities throughout Texas are...
East Texas Republican James White resigns from Texas House early to take leadership job at Texas Funeral Services Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (The Texas Tribune) - State Rep. James White, a conservative Republican who represented his East Texas district for 11 years, has resigned his seat in the Texas House to take a job as executive director of the Texas Funeral Services Commission. White, a Black Republican who first won...
TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign
TEXAS (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today the beginning of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign is a component of the #EndTheStreakTX grassroots campaign encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as never texting while driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Animal rescues and shelters around East Texas are full, but there is hope for change on the horizon. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.”
Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover
REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
SFA considering affiliation with university system
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
