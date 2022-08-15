ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceville-eddy, TX

‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

By Rissa Shaw
KLTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Texas has executed a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was given a lethal injection Wednesday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for fatally stabbing 40-year-old Sarah Walker in July 2006. She...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Texas A&M School of Nursing goes mobile, filling gaps in rural healthcare

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Across Texas, 17% of residents are uninsured. But, that number jumps to 25% in rural communities, according to Rural Health Information Hub. The Texas A&M School of Nursing is creating a mobile program in order to bridge gaps for residents. “Rural communities throughout Texas are...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

TxDOT launches Anti-Drunk Driving campaign

TEXAS (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today the beginning of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign is a component of the #EndTheStreakTX grassroots campaign encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as never texting while driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Bruceville-eddy, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Traffic lanes reopened on US 59 after log truck rollover

REDLAND, Texas (KLTV) - A log truck has been lifted upright and both lanes of traffic reopened north of Lufkin. On Wednesday morning, a log truck overturned on Highway 59 near Farm to Market Road 2021 in the Redland area, causing traffic delays.
REDLAND, MD
KLTV

SFA considering affiliation with university system

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As one of the last remaining unaffiliated state universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Westbrook made the announcement in an email to alumni association members on Thursday. “Several university systems have made informal inquiries over the years...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy