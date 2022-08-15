‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

TEXAS (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today the beginning of the “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign is a component of the #EndTheStreakTX grassroots campaign encouraging drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, such as never texting while driving, wearing a seatbelt, driving the speed limit, and never driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO