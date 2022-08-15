Read full article on original website
CBS News
Gen. David Petraeus on Afghanistan: We couldn't have won, but we could have managed the problem
In a recent op-ed, retired general and former CIA director David Petraeus criticizes the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the way the situation was handled over the past 20 years. Petraeus, who commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan, spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about the lessons learned a year after the U.S. withdrawal.
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Arizona Republican secretary of state nominee kept 'Treason Watch List' and posted about stockpiling ammunition on Pinterest
The Republican nominee for secretary of state in Arizona is a self-proclaimed member of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers who repeatedly shared anti-government conspiracies and posts about stockpiling ammunition on social media.
Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes
Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Busing migrants intensifies immigration debate
The number of migrants apprehended entering the U.S. has already surpassed last year's total. It's intensifying debate over whether asylum-seekers should be bused thousands of miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says
The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
U.N. chief calls for demilitarized zone at Russian-occupied Ukraine nuclear plant
U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for a demilitarized zone at a nuclear plant in Ukraine, where continued shelling is raising concerns. Russia, which controls the area around the site, is rejecting those calls. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined "CBS News Mornings" with more.
Record number of migrants apprehended at U.S.-Mexico border this year
Border patrol authorities say the number of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border could surpass 2 million by the end of September. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez spoke with migrants and officials about the border crossings and joins "CBS News Mornings" from near the border.
U.N. works to protect Ukraine nuclear power plant and keep grain shipments moving
The United Nations and several allies are working diplomatic channels in an effort to prevent disaster at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting the country. He spoke with BBC News correspondent Hugo Bachega about the conflict and the ongoing efforts to keep grain shipments moving.
El Shafee Elsheikh, British ISIS member, sentenced for deadly kidnapping plot
Alexandria, Virginia — El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the three British men accused of operating a brutal ISIS hostage-taking scheme, was sentenced Friday to eight life sentences after he was convicted in April for his role in the plot which led to the deaths of four Americans. The eight...
Book excerpt: "The Road Taken" by Senator Patrick Leahy
In "The Road Taken" (published August 23 by Simon & Schuster, a division of Paramount Global, which includes CBS), Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy – who, as a young prosecutor, was elected in the aftermath of Watergate and is retiring after eight terms – writes about his path through the upper house of Congress, which he says once acted as "the nation's conscience" – and could one day again.
