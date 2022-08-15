ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
CBS News

Trump's actions under scrutiny as he faces multiple probes

Former President Donald Trump is facing scrutiny for his actions leading up to the January 6 attack and for possibly mishandling classified documents that led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search. A Florida judge will hear from several media organizations, including CBS News, asking to release the affidavit related to the operation. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington, and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
CBS News

Mexican cartels are killing Americans with fentanyl at "catastrophic" rates, DEA chief says

The head of the Drug Enforcement Administration said two Mexican cartels are behind the influx of fentanyl in the U.S. that's killing tens of thousands of Americans. "What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told "CBS Mornings" on Friday ahead of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. "Those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money."
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Road Taken" by Senator Patrick Leahy

In "The Road Taken" (published August 23 by Simon & Schuster, a division of Paramount Global, which includes CBS), Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy – who, as a young prosecutor, was elected in the aftermath of Watergate and is retiring after eight terms – writes about his path through the upper house of Congress, which he says once acted as "the nation's conscience" – and could one day again.
CBS News

CBS News

