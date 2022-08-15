TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize. For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...

