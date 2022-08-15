Read full article on original website
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school
A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypox
This morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that a young child is presumed to be positive for the monkeypox virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing to confirm if the child has monkeypox, with results expected in a week.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
KWTX
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
KHOU
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize. For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
What is that? Likely gustnado spotted in Central Texas
Viewers near Liberty Hill spotted a gustnado during Thursday's storms in Central Texas.
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
