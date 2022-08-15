ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Central Texas parents capture back to school memories

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Seguin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Education#Tea#Middle Schools#Staar
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces ALERRT Travel Assistance, Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) is accepting applications from law enforcement agencies for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) travel assistance and the Bullet-Resistant Shield Grant Program for fiscal year 2023. In June, the Governor and Texas legislative leaders transferred $105.5 million to support additional school safety and mental health initiatives, including $3 million for local law enforcement agencies to offset travel expenditures for ALERRT training and $50 million for bullet-resistant shields.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.  For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy