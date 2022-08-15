Read full article on original website
Vail Valley kid chef joins Brazilian food initiative
Local kid chef Nicholas Hornbostel was looking for something a little different to do this summer that would bring together his kitchen skills but also let him give back to his native country of Brazil. Several years ago, Hornbostel’s life was changed forever right after he moved to the Vail...
Letter: Suzanne Silverthorn’s retirement
I am going to miss Suzanne Silverthorn, and I don’t even live in Vail anymore. But for the 20 years that I did live in Vail, it always seems to me that Suzanne was everywhere. It felt like she was at every meeting I ever went to. You could get an email from her anytime day or night. I never understood how she could possibly be involved in so many things.
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Vail chef shares grilling tips for fish
Sunshine, warmth, friends and family: It’s grill-time. Though there are many year-round grillers — those dedicated citizens who step outside in freezing temps and tend whatever is sizzling away on the grates — summer and fall bring everyone to the open flame. We eschew the long braises and slow cookery of winter’s traditional ingredient lineup, and instead focus on the seeming miracle of ripe produce that needs only a glance of heat and some simple seasoning to shine. And though burgers might be the de facto choice to center the plate, fish is just as easy — and epitomizes the lightness of the season.
Romer: What do kids going back to school and businesses have in common?
Eagle County students head back to school this week. The “back to school” mentality for me is forever tied to the idea of shopping for school supplies, new sneakers, anxiously waiting for the bus, a nervousness indistinguishable from the excitement of who might be in my classes or who my new teachers would be and trying to shift from carefree summer days to the rigor of a schedule. And if we’re being honest, back to school also makes me think about the classic Rodney Dangerfield ’80s comedy movie by the same name.
Remembering Howard Stone, a visionary who combined two of his great loves to found the Vail Jazz Foundation
Howard Stone, the founder of the Vail Jazz Foundation, spent a lifetime chasing, supporting and sharing the music that he loved. Cathy Stone, his wife of 57 years, said that her late husband’s overwhelming love for jazz music had been a central part of his life since the day that she met him when both were students at the University of California Los Angeles. On their first dates, she — a lover of classical music — took him to see a piano concerto at Royce Hall, and he took her to a jazz club.
Kids cope with death during 48 hours in the woods
Camp Erin Denver is a grief camp for kids suffering a death loss. Many have lost parents or siblings to suicide, drug overdose, vehicle accidents and other causes of death.
Vail Rugby Club celebrates 50th anniversary
On Aug. 6, past and present members of the Vail Rugby Club gathered on the iconic Ford Field pitch to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a match against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby. The long weekend, which included a Thursday afternoon happy hour — “typical of any rugby event,” according to club chairman Bart Cuomo — a Friday golf outing and banquet and Saturday’s game and barbecue, celebrated the sport’s rich tradition in the valley.
Janssen completes Pacific Crest Trail
Charlie Janssen is not just surviving. He’s thriving. The former Eagle Valley High School social studies teacher and cross-country coach, who stepped away from his job — and his life — in Gypsum last winter to tackle his bucket-list goal of completing the triple crown of hiking (Appalachian Trail, Pacific Crest Trail and Continental Divide Trail) in a calendar year is now two-thirds of the way through.
Colorado’s hidden studio: 10 albums created at Caribou Ranch
The Caribou Ranch recording studio didn't last two decades, but during its nearly 15-year existence, James Guercio and others overseeing the secluded studio near Nederland helped musicians record songs and albums that won 18 Grammys, 45 Top 10 albums, 20 No. 1 Billboard hits, and over $100 million in record sales.
Changes likely for Vail’s ski season parking system
Parking in Vail during the 2021-22 ski season is widely viewed as a mess. A revamped town committee aims to straighten out the situation, but it won’t be easy. And it will cost more. The Vail Parking and Mobility Task Force used to mostly focus on parking. The volunteer...
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
School Views: Welcome back to school
Toward the end of last school year, and all summer long, I’ve been engaged in collaborative efforts with one common goal: moving forward together. From our Youth Equity Stewardship’s ListenUp! event that took place in May, to the months of conversations we’ve had in our district discussing the next steps in our standards-based grading work, I look around and am thankful for what I see.
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cabin for sale in Colorado for $50 million
One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag. The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will. The home, along with its...
Salomone: Microstructure
The river has been slowly waning until recent rains spiked river levels and muddied up the lower Eagle River. The slowly receding water level illustrated how important microstructure is to fly anglers. A broad stroke approach is often applied when fly fishers hit the river. But the attentive wading angler finds increased success when they concentrate on breaking down a stretch of river into smaller, river formations. Concentrating on the key components during low water steers anglers towards a focus on microstructure.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
Restroom fire at La Tour Restaurant put out quickly, business able to reopen
On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14, diners and employees at La Tour Restaurant in Vail Village were interrupted by a fire alarm going off just after 6 p.m. in the restaurant. However, restaurant staff and patrons did not evacuate immediately once the alarm — and accompanying strobe lights — sounded and went off.
Local musician Kevin Danzig opens for America at the Vilar and releases 11th CD Friday
Kevin Danzig was backstage at the Cirque Mechanics “Birdhouse Factory” show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek this spring when he had a chance meeting that landed him a gig opening up for America, the sold-out performance by the iconic classic rock legends this Friday night.
