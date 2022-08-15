The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the township:. • On July 27 at 1:30 p.m., a Howell resident reported that unknown individuals broke the window of a vehicle that was parked at the Monmouth Heights Swim Club, Ryan Road, and removed items valued at approximately $1,000.00. Patrolman Kyle Earley handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO