Manalapan Police Beat, Aug. 17

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the township:. • On July 27 at 1:30 p.m., a Howell resident reported that unknown individuals broke the window of a vehicle that was parked at the Monmouth Heights Swim Club, Ryan Road, and removed items valued at approximately $1,000.00. Patrolman Kyle Earley handled the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: HOUSE BROKEN INTO CAR KEYS STOLEN

Today at approximately 1:30 am four subjects wearing masks and gloves entered an unlocked residence on Riverside Lane, removed three sets of car keys and stole the vehicles from the driveway. All three vehicles were subsequently recovered and processed by police this morning. Please report any suspicious vehicles and remember...
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: THREE VEHICLES COLLIDE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST

A three-vehicle collision that took place on a rural road in Marlboro Township over the weekend has left a Middlesex County motorcyclist dead and his passenger hospitalized with serious injuries, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, members of the Monmouth...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Details Provided On Police Car Crash

TOMS RIVER – A police officer and another driver both suffered minor injuries after their cars collided on Sunday, August 14 at around 9 p.m., police said. The officer was responding to a boat running aground near Middle Sedge. The emergency lights and siren were on, said police spokesperson Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
mcponj.org

HAZLET MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FATHER

FREEHOLD – A Hazlet man has been arrested and criminally charged with breaking into his father’s home yesterday and attacking two relatives, killing one of them, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, is charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic...
HAZLET, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT BEACH: RIP K9 OFFICER LOKI

Ocean County Scanner News extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the Point Pleasant Beach police department and most especially to K9 officer Loki’s handler on the loss of Loki on August 14th. Thank you K9 Officer Loki for your dedicated service. May you be resting peacefully at the rainbow bridge. EOW 8/14/2022.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Police identify 39-year-old man fatally struck on N.J. highway

Police identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday in Toms River as a 39-year-old township man. Officers were initially dispatched to a report of a man “wandering” in the road near Route 37 east and Marian Street around 5:45 a.m., according to township police. Minutes later, police received another call about a person hit by a car in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP

Police are tending to a vehicle which went off in the woods just before exit 80 on the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway. May cause some slow rubbernecking traffic so use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Morris County Burglary Suspect

Know him? Police are hoping to identify a suspect wanted for burglary in Morris County. The suspect — pictured above — committed a burglary in Morris Township during the nighttime hours, police said in a release on Tuesday, August 16. Additional details about the incident were not released.
Jersey Shore Online

Man Arrested For Killing Father

HAZLET – A man has been arrested and criminally charged after breaking into his father’s home and attacking two relatives, resulting in one death, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey, 43, has been charged with first-degree Murder, second-degree Burglary, and second-degree Domestic Violence Strangulation in connection with the death of Nikoi Kotey, 77, as well as injuring a 67-year-old female.
HAZLET, NJ

