Calaveras County BOS: Animal shelter volunteers continue campaign for action; board recognizes CivicSpark, community members

KCRA.com
Gift cards donated to employees without a job after Amador County particle board plant burns down
MARTELL, Calif. — TheAmador Community Foundation has been giving out $500 Walmart gift cards to employees who lost their jobs after a fire destroyed Ampine, a particle board plant in the community of Martell. "We just want to be available to provide whatever assistance we can to bridge the...
Neighbors, businesses detail homeless crisis near Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Homelessness continues to be a hot topic in Sacramento as encampments appear on the streets.An online video posted in April shows the roughly three-mile encampment is on city-owned Del Paso Regional Park.Staff claims unhoused people have vandalized property and robbed golfers.Morton Golf operates the golf course. According to a statement, it tells CBS13 it has 24/7 security to ensure customers continue to have the best experience during visits."It is our hope that policy change and future resource allocation will create better solutions for the homeless and the community," wrote owner Ken Morton, Jr. "We know that this...
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
mymotherlode.com
Mid-August Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned in the middle of August. The Twain Harte Rotary is hosting the annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que this Saturday, August 20th. First, there will be a craft fair from 8 am to 3 pm and then the gates to Eproson Field will open at 4 pm. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7. There will be raffle prizes and a silent auction. This will be followed by a concert in the ball field by the band Agent. For tickets call 209-206-1320.
10-year-old cheerleader dies of aneurysm in Stanislaus County
WATERFORD - A child in Stanislaus County died suddenly in Stanislaus County earlier this week. The Modesto Bee says a 10-year-old cheerleader for the Waterford Sabercats youth football team collapsed during practice Monday at Waterford High School and sustained a fatal injury.The child's mother posted on gofundme that her daughter had a brain aneurysm. The girl was a fifth-grader at Lucille Whitehead Intermediate School.
mymotherlode.com
Large Trash Pile Found In Forest Campground
Calaveras County, CA – Last week, garbage was found littered all over a campground in the Stanislaus National Forest. As the pictures in the image box show, this is what rangers found at the Utica/Union Reservoirs Recreation Area in the Calaveras Ranger District on Thursday afternoon. Forest officials noted that it appeared a bear got ahold of a trash bag left behind, ripping it open. They added, “This endangers both human and animal life. To make matters worse, the dumpsters were empty and yet the piles of garbage were overwhelming.”
Sacramento Observer
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County North-South Connector Project Gains New Momentum
Sonora, CA — Leaders in Tuolumne County have for decades discussed whether to construct a north-south connector road, likely running from Greenley Road to Highway 49 on the northern outskirts of Sonora. It could notably remove some of the traffic congestion in downtown Sonora. At today’s board meeting the...
CBS News
El Dorado County sheriff's deputies stepping up security near school after suspect allegedly violated restraining order
EL DORADO HILLS - Sheriff's deputies have stepped up their patrols near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills after they got reports of a suspicious person near the school. The El Dorado Sheriff's Office on Thursday said they received multiple calls for service near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday night. Shortly after, deputies responded to the area of the school after hearing the suspect violated a restraining order. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived. There were no reports of violence or threats against the victim.
mymotherlode.com
TC Supervisors To Discuss Major Road Project
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning. On the agenda is a discussion about the long talked about Greenley Road, North-South, connector project. The County is looking to potentially partner with the City of Sonora and the Tuolumne County Transportation Council to restart...
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
15-year-old back home after alleged homicide attempt by other student at Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Monterey Trail High School around 2 p.m. Wednesday after Elk Grove Unified School District officials reported that a 15-year-old boy was having trouble breathing.
goldcountrymedia.com
Firefighters save Palladio restaurant from after hours fire
Multiple units from Folsom Fire Department, El Dorado Hills and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a restaurant in the Palladio at Broadstone complex late Aug. 10. At 10:40 p.m. Aug. 10, units were dispatched to the reported fire at Petra Greek after an alarm...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
KCRA.com
Parole board approves new hearing for man who tortured Tracy teen, pushing back release decision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Warning: Some of the images in the video player above may be disturbing and too graphic for some. A man convicted in 2010 for the torture and imprisonment of a teenage boy in Tracy will have to wait several more months before finding out if he'll be set free.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Paradise Post
Body in chair at Northern California home thought to have been there for years
A person found dead in a chair at a home in the Sierra Nevada foothills is thought to have been there for more than three years, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The body was discovered on Saturday by a Calaveras County sheriff’s deputy, the news website myMotherLode.com said. The department had been asked by their colleagues in Amador County to inform the resident that his father had died in the neighboring county.
abc10.com
15-year-old Elk Grove student faces attempted murder charge after fire extinguisher attack
A video circulating from the violent attack at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove show a student hit with a fire extinguisher. He is now on concussion protocol.
