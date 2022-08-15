Read full article on original website
KSLA
Southern University Shreveport starts dual enrollment program focused on engineering
Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it's an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
KSLA
SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students. Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.
KSLA
Bossier starts Para-to-Teacher Program
Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it's an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
KSLA
Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Across the ArkLaTex, districts are dealing with teacher shortages. This includes Bossier Parish Schools. This year, only 135 teachers remain in Bossier Parish. However, officials say they have some solutions to help resolve the issue. “One of the programs we’re really proud of is our...
KSLA
Grambling nursing program makes strides
The BNA said the school board seat is vital to their neighborhood. There is an exception to the ordinance for breeders. Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Community Policing Program initially started with the New Town Neighborhood. August is National Black Business Month.
KTBS
Caddo Parish School Board approves $1,000 supplement for teachers, staff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish School Board voted Tuesday to provide teachers and staff members across the district with a back-to-school supplement in September as a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year. The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000....
KTAL
Natchitoches ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ available for low-income families
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A program to help families with the cost of school uniforms starts today in Natchitoches Parish. The Office of Community Services is offering the ‘School Uniform Assistance Program’ from Aug 17 until Sep 7 or until funds are exhausted. Students enrolled in grades Pre-K through 12 with mandated school uniforms can apply.
Natchitoches Times
School board continues focus on school safety
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Grant Eloi touted student growth that was number one in the State, along with four others, at the Natchitoches Parish School Board committee meeting Tuesday, but said there is more work to be done. Eloi recognized that being number one in the state for student growth...
KSLA
Cedar Grove barber starts mentorship program to better community outlook
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Cedar Grove barber says he has a plan to make a difference in his community. G-Styles Barbershop owner Handy Giles is heading a new mentorship program that starts in September. He’s inviting people to learn more about improving their mental health and about career opportunities in the barber industry. Giles said he also wants to teach people about their rights as citizens.
KSLA
Natchitoches receives $17 million in grant funds
Despite the high fines and warning signs about speed zones, every year, it's an issue for police officers patrolling near schools.
KSLA
Barber created program to mentor kids in Cedar Grove
Marshall Police Department expands community policing initiative.
KSLA
All 2022 Grambling nursing graduates pass NCLEX on first try
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Learning, studying and hands-on practice is paying off for students in the nursing program at Grambling State University. Nursing Director Dr. Meg Brown says all of her 16 recent graduates passed the National Council State Board of Nursing Exam (NCLEX) on the first try!. “The ultimate...
KSLA
2022 Shreveport Classic announced
The proposed millage is expected to raise about $375,000 each year.
KSLA
Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosts forum for school board candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Broadmoor Neighborhood Association hosted a forum on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the community to get to know their future Caddo School Board member. The group invited incumbent Christine Tharpe and challenger Mike Morales to share their platform and answer questions ahead of the November elections.
KSLA
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages. The festival will be providing amazing Louisiana entertainment, food, and art to attendees.
KTAL
Caddo schools employees to get $1000 pay supplement in September
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Employees of the Caddo Parish School System will get a back-to-school cash boost in September. The Caddo Parish School Board voted to give teachers and staff members throughout the district a $1,000 supplemental payment. The proposal, introduced by board members Dottie Bell and Dr. Terence Vinson, was meant to be a thank you for their efforts and a successful start to the school year.
KSLA
City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Both retired and current city employees made their voices heard at the City of Shreveport’s Healthcare Trust Fund Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. “The biggest thing that we want people...
KTBS
'Not in my backyard': Bethany residents oppose tiny homes for homeless
BETHANY, LA_ A tiny homes village project in Bethany is leaving some residents worried about their safety. Settled Inn Village purchased the property on Cook Road back in June. They plan to build 60 tiny homes for the homeless. Francis Russell lives on Cook Road. She says many residents there...
Natchitoches Times
River South Commons upgrades highlight July permits
The valuation of City building permits was down considerably from July since there were no major ones as compared to July. The valuation for August was $606,927 compared to $2.8 million in July when the Mariner’s, Whataburger and St. Mary’s Catholic School applied for major permits. The permit...
KSLA
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Seeds Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced that Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport. The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive...
