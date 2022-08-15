Read full article on original website
just a normal guy
3d ago
i bet the hair dye is going to be running on wednesday
Reply
8
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena
A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Just How Screwed Is Rudy Giuliani?
Rudy Giuliani was once best known as the hard-charging New York prosecutor who tried to take down the mafia with one of the most explosive and high-profile criminal racketeering cases in U.S. history. That was then. This week, he found out he’s the target of a criminal probe in Georgia...
Judge disqualifies Fulton County district attorney from targeting Georgia lieutenant governor nominee in election probe
A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, has granted a motion by a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from targeting him in her criminal probe into former President Donald Trump and allies' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Superior Court Judge Robert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jim Jordan says new whistleblower disclosures reveal 'scandalous' push by FBI to pad domestic terrorism data
EXCLUSIVE: The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee says new whistleblower disclosures allege FBI officials are pressuring agents to "reclassify" cases as "domestic violent extremism" in order to appease the Biden administration's push to focus on these cases. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to FBI Director Chris...
State Judge Blocks Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis From Investigating State Senator Burt Jones
A Georgia judge blocked Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, from investigating state Sen. Burt Jones (R) Monday as part of an investigation into former president Donald Trump. Willis has been investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. President Joe Biden was...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
'Stunning': Ex-official who investigated Clinton reacts to documents found in Trump's home
David Laufman, the former chief of the Department of Justice’s counterintelligence division who investigated Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified documents, discusses the FBI’s search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled to temporarily delay Rudy Giuliani's testimony to a special grand jury. In a court hearing on Tuesday, McBurney heard arguments that Giuliani's doctor had ordered him not to fly. Giuliani has been asked to speak to a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
MSNBC
Graham, Giuliani run from Georgia DA faster than Hawley during a Capitol riot
The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is arguably the clearest legal threat to the former president — at least for now. And two Trump loyalists are acting accordingly, using dubious excuses and outright disregard for...
Republicans saw Trump's end finally looming. Then the FBI gave his message a jolt of life.
Republicans might one day move Trump along, but they will be damned if they are going to let Biden, Garland, the FBI or the news media do it for them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
AOL Corp
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search
That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
Digging for dirt: Former attorney general says FBI raid was attempt to tie Trump to Jan. 6 criminal activity
Former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey criticized the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an attempt to take down former President Trump. On "Sunday Morning Futures," Mukasey highlighted the inconsistencies between the messaging from the Department of Justice and FBI and the documents taken during the early morning raid. MICHAEL MUKASEY:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
MSNBC
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
Washington Examiner
Secret Service 'dumped hundreds of thousands of documents' on Jan. 6 committee
A member of the House Jan. 6 committee revealed the Secret Service "dumped hundreds of thousands of documents" on the panel investigating the 2021 riot at the Capitol on Tuesday. Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told MSNBC that the committee had been asking the Secret Service for the documents for "almost...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him
Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6