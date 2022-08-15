ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

just a normal guy
3d ago

i bet the hair dye is going to be running on wednesday

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
CNN

Criminal defense attorney predicts Sen. Graham's response to GA grand jury subpoena

A federal judge in Atlanta has denied Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) motion to reject a subpoena, ruling that he must testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and Jim Sciutto talk with criminal defense attorney Page Pate who explains the likely next steps for the senator.
Vice

Just How Screwed Is Rudy Giuliani?

Rudy Giuliani was once best known as the hard-charging New York prosecutor who tried to take down the mafia with one of the most explosive and high-profile criminal racketeering cases in U.S. history. That was then. This week, he found out he’s the target of a criminal probe in Georgia...
Salon

Judge gives Giuliani a week for “13-hour drive” to Georgia grand jury after he claimed he can’t fly

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled to temporarily delay Rudy Giuliani's testimony to a special grand jury. In a court hearing on Tuesday, McBurney heard arguments that Giuliani's doctor had ordered him not to fly. Giuliani has been asked to speak to a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
