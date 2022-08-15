Read full article on original website
Deputy Byrd to be laid to rest Friday, additional arrests are expected
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday. Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd was murdered in the line of duty just over a week ago when he was shot several times in a rural area in southeastern Wake County.
Men connected to shooting death of Wake County deputy arrested in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.
Visitation Thursday, funeral Friday for murdered North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina deputy shot and killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Friday. Wake County Deputy Byrd was murdered in the line of duty a week ago, on August 11, when he was shot several times in a rural area in southeastern Wake County.
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Teen in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Wednesday, Bradley Dyles Waters, an 18-year-old male, was reported missing. He is believed to have last been seen in the area of Wicker Street in Burlington. Waters was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and a backpack. Waters is described as a white male, having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6’1 and 180 lbs. Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued. Officers are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Waters.
