Wake County, NC

Men connected to shooting death of Wake County deputy arrested in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Federal authorities helped troopers with two arrests on Interstate 40 near Causby and Kathy roads in Burke County on Tuesday. Troopers stopped two men in separate vehicles in connection with the slaying of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd one week ago. The veteran deputy was gunned down in Raleigh. The deputy had reportedly responded to a domestic call earlier in the evening, less than a mile from the scene.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Teen in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Wednesday, Bradley Dyles Waters, an 18-year-old male, was reported missing. He is believed to have last been seen in the area of Wicker Street in Burlington. Waters was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and a backpack. Waters is described as a white male, having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6’1 and 180 lbs. Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued. Officers are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Waters.
