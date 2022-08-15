BURLINGTON, N.C. — On Wednesday, Bradley Dyles Waters, an 18-year-old male, was reported missing. He is believed to have last been seen in the area of Wicker Street in Burlington. Waters was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white and green shoes, a black baseball hat, and a backpack. Waters is described as a white male, having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 6’1 and 180 lbs. Waters suffers from cognitive impairment, so a Silver Alert has been issued. Officers are seeking the community’s assistance in locating Mr. Waters.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO