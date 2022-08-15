Read full article on original website
Bikers and vendors preparing for Sturgis South Rally
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you step outside in Oktibbeha County, you may feel the ground shaking a little. Don’t worry it’s not an earthquake. It’s from the rumbling of scores of motorcycle engines. Bikers are rolling in and vendors are setting up in Sturgis for...
“Callie Strong”
Callie Smith is an eighth-grade student at Mooreville Middle School, a small community just outside the Tupelo city limits. An athlete in every sense of the word, Callie is a former traveling gymnast and loves playing basketball, and running track and cross country. About a year ago, Callie began complaining...
Are there enough houses to go around?
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re in the market to buy a house, you may be hesitant to pull the trigger due to a hike in interest rates. Realtors say it’s still a buyer’s market and you’re better off owning than renting. Interest rates are up, and...
Natchez Trace Parkway receives funding to rehabilitate 83 miles of the parkway in Mississippi through Attala and Leake Counties
Through funding from the Great American Outdoors Act’s (GAOA) Legacy Restoration Fund and Federal Highway Administration’s National Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) Program, the National Park Service (NPS) will receive approximately $130.6 million to rehabilitate 83 miles of Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. An initial investment of approximately $86.3 million from GAOA was effectively used to leverage an additional $54.3 million in NSFLTP grants, maximizing the benefit of these once-in-a-generation investments in transportation infrastructure.
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered. Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that. "And it...
Two Houston sisters recognized for helping grant the wishes of critically ill children
HOUSTON, MISS. (WCBI) – Two sisters from Houston have been recognized by Make A Wish Mississippi for their volunteer efforts helping make wishes come true for kids with critical illnesses. Sisters Shenia Jones and Barbara Buggs have been helping make wishes come true for children for more than two...
1,500 Lowndes homes could see wastewater bill double
An out-of-state utility who recently acquired wastewater customers scattered throughout Lowndes County is asking the Public Service Commission to allow them to more than double the average monthly sewer bill. Great River Utility Operating Company is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based Central States Water Resources. CSWR bought out Wilco Sewer...
Sturgis South Rally coming back to Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After a two-year hiatus, the rumble of motorcycle engines is returning to the streets of Sturgis. The Sturgis South Rally is back! And the bikers start rolling back into Oktibbeha County Thursday. A long weekend of music, food, vendors, and games for the kids...
City of Columbus Building Permits: Aug. 8-11
■ William Ferguson; 2791 Military Road; plumbing; Nathan Katona. ■ SHN Properties LLC; 506 Alabama St.; plumbing; Cheek Ents LLC. ■ SDB Southern Properties; 1923 Hwy 45 N.; electrical; 3D Mechanical. ■ David Field; 924 Fourth Ave N.; electrical; Terry Henning. ■ JBD Properties; 401 Fifth St S.; electrical; Triangle...
Tommie Binion
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Tommie Lee “Sticks” Binion died Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lavender Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dancy First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Businessman shares backstory behind opening medical marijuana dispensary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi has awarded licenses to at least ten businesses to open medical marijuana dispensaries in Tupelo. One of them is Green Magnolia Dispensaries, and Joe Kea is a co-owner. A college roommate who died of pancreatic cancer is the motivation he cited for getting into...
Lula Robinson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Vera VanLandingham
STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Business Brief: Corder, Hazard promoted at BankFirst
Two Columbus men have been promoted at BankFirst Financial Services. William Corder has been promoted to Central Mississippi regional president and James Hazard is moving up to community president. Both will work from the bank’s Columbus headquarters. In his new role, Corder will take on leading the local Columbus,...
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
School test scores rebound toward pre-pandemic levels
The Mississippi Department of Education officially released test scores for the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program testing. The scores include test results from English-language arts and math scores for grades 3-8. There are also high school and middle school level course scores for Algebra I, English II, U.S. History and Biology.
Wing Stop franchise restaurants under investigation with the Dept. of Labor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former chicken wing restaurant is in some hot sauce with the Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC owned several Wing Stop franchise restaurants, including the Starkville, Tupelo, and Oxford locations. The family of rapper Rick Ross owns Boss Wings, which is based in...
