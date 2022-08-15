American: Phoenix – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $261 (Basic Economy) / $341 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

Read full article on original website
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
New gun restriction laws in Massachusetts
The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Second Amendment in the Bruen decision. Earlier this month, the governor signed into law language to bring Massachusetts into compliance with the Bruen decision, while also strengthening existing gun laws.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Reducing violent crime in Wisconsin: Marshals share operation results
MILWAUKEE - Federal authorities say more than 260 people accused of violent crimes are under arrest following a multi-county operation in Wisconsin. It's known as Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger. "Earlier this year, we were asked by the attorney general and our director to focus on the upward trend of...
U.S. Marshals conclude operation against violent crime in Wisconsin
The U.S. Marshals say they cleared over 800 warrants and charges during a two-month operation to crack down on crime in Milwaukee and eastern Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Jordan Tate sought for Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A man turned away from Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge in February responded by opening fire on innocent people. The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in the search for 25-year-old Jordan Tate. "Lack of impulse control," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted for first-degree homicide and...
WISN
In Wisconsin 69% support marijuana legalization: Marquette Law School Poll
A Wisconsin lawmaker says she plans to re-introduce a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison told WISN-12 News, "I'm looking forward to being able to re-introduce the bill during the next legislative session." Agard's comments come one day after a Marquette Law...
MN Man Sentenced for Role In Wisconsin Drug Trafficking Ring
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over eight years in prison for his role in a Wisconsin drug trafficking ring. 40-year-old Chai Vang entered a guilty plea in January for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. The Attorney's Office for Western Wisconsin says Vang was part of a group of five that coordinated the transportation of drugs into the state for roughly five months. Vang's role in the conspiracy was suppling a drug dealer operating in western Wisconsin, according to the attorney's office.
