Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
New England Patriots should move on from Belichick after 2022
The New England Patriots might be heading towards a massive change for their franchise, and moving on from Belichick might be smart in the long run. Perhaps this is a wildly unpopular opinion, as Belichick is the best coach in the history of the NFL, but I think his style is slowly withering away in today’s NFL.
NFL・
Braves call up another prospect who obviously will be an immediate star
The Atlanta Braves have called up Freddy Tarnok, so expect for him to be an immediate star. Alex Anthopoulos could not care less what seamheads think about his Atlanta Braves farm system because no matter who his team calls up to the big leagues, that player will become an instant star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday Fire-Up: Kansas City Chiefs football is coming
With the 2022 season clearly in sight, we take you on a trip to one of the most hallowed experiences in all of sports: a game-day at Arrowhead Stadium. Today is a great day. Not just because it’s Friday, or that it’s payday for much of the Kingdom, or even that I’m playing golf at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend and almost assuredly taking money from some of my best friends from college. It’s a great day because it represents only two (2) more Fridays that we have to wait until we have actual NFL regular season football, and three (3) more Fridays until we have Kansas City Chiefs regular season football to go absolutely ballistic over.
Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 19th (Both Offenses Have Edge)
Angels: -1.5 (+125) 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Ohtani is making a late push for AL MVP with his recent play, as he has boosted his hitting numbers in August quite a bit. In an 11-7 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday, Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four runs batted in. That was against a playoff bound Mariners club, but against the lowly Tigers? I think we see the Halos take care of business.
Reddit poster suggests 'theory and wild speculation' that Tom Brady is filming 'The Masked Singer'
Two of Tom Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski once appeared on the FOX reality singing competition "The Masked Singer." In fact, Brown became the first celebrity to ever be "unmasked" on the show when it premiered in January 2019, according to an article from Yahoo! News.
Florida football: QB out to start season after thumb surgery
Jack Miller III is out indefinitely, as the Florida football player will need to have thumb surgery. Florida football head coach Billy Napier will be without his backup quarterback, as Jack Miller III will be out indefinitely with an injured thumb. Miller transferred to Florida after being a backup quarterback...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio State Football: Big Ten not done expanding
The Ohio State football team will already have two new conference opponents starting in 2024 when both USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Many thought that when that bombshell dropped that the Big Ten was going to add more teams immediately, maybe poaching other Pac-12 schools. Nothing happened and...
MLB Underdog of the Day (Irvin Leads Oakland to Rare Victory
Mariners -1.5 (+130) 7.5 (Over -120 / Under +100) The Oakland Athletics just got off of a nine game losing streak by splitting a four-game series with Texas. Now they stay in the AL West to face the Mariners. The A’s did release Andrus and now their active payroll is...
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0