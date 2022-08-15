ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

New England Patriots should move on from Belichick after 2022

The New England Patriots might be heading towards a massive change for their franchise, and moving on from Belichick might be smart in the long run. Perhaps this is a wildly unpopular opinion, as Belichick is the best coach in the history of the NFL, but I think his style is slowly withering away in today’s NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Friday Fire-Up: Kansas City Chiefs football is coming

With the 2022 season clearly in sight, we take you on a trip to one of the most hallowed experiences in all of sports: a game-day at Arrowhead Stadium. Today is a great day. Not just because it’s Friday, or that it’s payday for much of the Kingdom, or even that I’m playing golf at Lake of the Ozarks this weekend and almost assuredly taking money from some of my best friends from college. It’s a great day because it represents only two (2) more Fridays that we have to wait until we have actual NFL regular season football, and three (3) more Fridays until we have Kansas City Chiefs regular season football to go absolutely ballistic over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Angels vs. Tigers Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 19th (Both Offenses Have Edge)

Angels: -1.5 (+125) 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Ohtani is making a late push for AL MVP with his recent play, as he has boosted his hitting numbers in August quite a bit. In an 11-7 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday, Ohtani went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four runs batted in. That was against a playoff bound Mariners club, but against the lowly Tigers? I think we see the Halos take care of business.
ANAHEIM, CA
FanSided

Florida football: QB out to start season after thumb surgery

Jack Miller III is out indefinitely, as the Florida football player will need to have thumb surgery. Florida football head coach Billy Napier will be without his backup quarterback, as Jack Miller III will be out indefinitely with an injured thumb. Miller transferred to Florida after being a backup quarterback...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Big Ten not done expanding

The Ohio State football team will already have two new conference opponents starting in 2024 when both USC and UCLA join the Big Ten. Many thought that when that bombshell dropped that the Big Ten was going to add more teams immediately, maybe poaching other Pac-12 schools. Nothing happened and...
COLUMBUS, OH
