KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO