De Pere, WI

Fox11online.com

Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County

TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Allouez, WI
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County pursuit evades deputies in cornfield

TOWN OF WAUPUN (WLUK) -- A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI
Fox11online.com

Thompson Center programs paused following fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed

MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Improvements at George K. Pinney County Park in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's been a summer filled with improvements at one Door County recreation area. When it comes to angling in the waters of Sturgeon Bay, Dave LaFleur says smallmouth bass are his favorite. "I always caught a lot of fish up here. That's why they call it...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Tim Michels says removing Trump endorsement from website was mistake

(WLUK) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign's website. Former President Trump's endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less than an hour later.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts

APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition

(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
GREEN BAY, WI

