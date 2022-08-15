Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna man accused of killing his children convicted for trying to escape jail
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County 1992 homicide case on hold until suspect hires an attorney
WAUPACA (WLUK) – The case against the suspect charged last week in a 1992 double homicide is on hold while he hires an attorney. Tony Haase is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County. Haase...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake...
Fox11online.com
Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County
TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
Fox11online.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County pursuit evades deputies in cornfield
TOWN OF WAUPUN (WLUK) -- A driver who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County was able to escape arrest. The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the town of Waupun when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation.
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Fox11online.com
OSHA investigating workplace death at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) - One person was killed in an incident Tuesday at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo paper mill. “During the evening of August 16 at the Thilmany Paper Mill in Kaukauna, a fatality occurred during operating hours. The family of our team member has been notified and we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We have no further details but are working closely with investigators as they review the incident. The incident is currently under investigation by both regional emergency response and OSHA,” said Addie Teeters, head of marketing communications & public affairs.
Fox11online.com
Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
Fox11online.com
Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Fox11online.com
Tradition continues for another year at The Brown County Fair
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Fair continues today in De Pere. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning on the grounds to see what people can experience this year. The fair runs through Sunday.
Fox11online.com
Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
Fox11online.com
Improvements at George K. Pinney County Park in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's been a summer filled with improvements at one Door County recreation area. When it comes to angling in the waters of Sturgeon Bay, Dave LaFleur says smallmouth bass are his favorite. "I always caught a lot of fish up here. That's why they call it...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
Fox11online.com
Tim Michels says removing Trump endorsement from website was mistake
(WLUK) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign's website. Former President Trump's endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less than an hour later.
Fox11online.com
Appleton fills pickleball void with eight new courts
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People in the Fox Valley can now enjoy a night game of pickleball, thanks to a donation. On Tuesday, the city of Appleton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its lighted, eight-court pickleball complex at Telulah Park. It's the largest pickleball complex in Northeast Wisconsin with lights. The...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition
(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna Locks Trail opens to the public
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A new recreational route in the Fox Valley is open for business. The Kaukauna Locks Trail was dedicated Wednesday afternoon. After years of planning and many weeks of construction, the new recreational trail is ready to go. The 1.3 mile trek begins at the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge in downtown Kaukauna. Fox Locks officials say after passing Lock #1, the journey features something unique.
Fox11online.com
Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
Fox11online.com
Downtown Green Bay road to close for railroad crossing repairs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road in downtown Green Bay -- including a bridge over the Fox River -- will be closed next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Canadian National Railway will be doing repairs on the Dousman Street crossing. As a result, Dousman and Main streets will be closed between N. Broadway and Washington Street. This stretch includes the Ray Nitschke Bridge.
Fox11online.com
A glimpse of the Arthur Anderson and Kaye Barker sail through Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A couple ships passed through Green Bay Thursday including the Arthur Anderson. The Arthur Anderson is the last one to have contact with the SS Edmund Fitzgerald before it sank in 1975. The other ship was the Kaye Barker. Thanks to Jason for sharing these with...
