Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE’S DOWNTOWN ROCKS FREE CONCERT SERIES WELCOMES SIMPLE PLAN, SATURDAY, AUGUST 20. This Saturday, August 20, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks is excited to host hit rock band, Simple Plan. Beginning at 9:00pm on the 3rd street stage fans, can rock out to all their favorite hits such as “I’m Just a Kid” and “Perfect”.
vegas24seven.com

Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare

Neighborhood Bar Brings Fun, Food and Beverages Around the Valley. Distill and Remedy’s Tavern-Your Local Bar features locations around the valley with elevated pub fare. From Summerlin to Henderson to Southern Highlands to Centennial Hills, Distill and Remedy’s Tavern is Vegas locals’ “homes away from home.” All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, hand-crafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action.
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
cohaitungchi.com

All Road Trip Routes from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon

Among the Utah Mighty Five, Bryce Canyon is by far the most famous and most visited, either because it proudly presents itself as one of the most beautiful national parks in the Southwest, or because its location is strategic so it can be included in the classic road trip from Las Vegas to visit parks and other more specific Utah road trips, such as the one to or from Moab along Utah Scenic Byway 12.
wallstreetwindow.com

Lefty Rosenthal Underworld History Revealed In New FBI/CIA Files (Sam Rothstein of Casino Movie) – Mike Swanson

The release of new JFK history files by the government includes a collection of files that focuses on Lefty Rosenthal, who became a big player in the sports betting world and Las Vegas casinos in the 1970’s. He was the person the character of Sam “Ace” Rothstein was based on for the movie Casino. These new files reveal an underworld past before his activities in Las Vegas.
