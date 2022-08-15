Read full article on original website
Ojibwe Forests Rally Returns to Detroit Lakes this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KBRF) – — The Ojibwe Forests Rally is happening this Friday (August 19th) and Saturday (August 20th). Erick Nelson with the Ojibwe Forests Rally explained, “It’s a car race, but it’s different from what a lot of people are used to seeing, especially in our area…Most of the event is actually on gravel-forest road zoned by the Minnesota DNR, so we get permission to shut those roads down. The guys race (there’s two people in a car). They race one at a time through the forest about a minute a part and whoever has the fastest time at the end of the two days, that’s your winner.”
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 17-28
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
lakesarearadio.net
Annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale Returns
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual Detroit Lakes Peach Sale begins, Friday in support of the Detroit Lakes Breakfast Rotary. The event which has been going on for more than 20 years in Detroit Lakes helps fund Detroit Lakes’ Breakfast Rotary community projects. A full lug of peaches...
lakesarearadio.net
4th Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour returns to Washington Ballpark, Saturday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The 4th Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour Presented by Builders FirstSource returns to the Washington Ballpark this Saturday. More than 100 craft beers will be available to sample at the event from 2-5 p.m., but Cole Erie, Beverage Events Director for Leighton Events says a VIP ticket will get you in an hour early and allow you to try specialty beers made just for the event, “You get the extra hour of samples and access to specialty beers at the event. Almost all the breweries bring a limited run brew just for the event and VIP attendees.”
lakesarearadio.net
Adam Thielen Launches Limited Edition ‘First Down Flakes’ Cereal
MINNEAPOLIS (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes native and Minnesota Viking wide receiver Adam Thielen has teamed up with Hy-Vee for an exclusive new cereal created in partnership with Thielen and the Thielen Foundation. Thielen’s First Down Flakes are available in select Hy-Vee stores throughout Minnesota this month. This limited-edition...
lakesarearadio.net
Bucks Mill Brewing could be open in Detroit Lakes by this Weekend
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Saturday will be your first opportunity to sample beers from Detroit Lakes’ newest brewery, Bucks Mill Brewing. The local brewery plans to bring four beers to the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour at the Washington Ballpark, Saturday. The event, in its fourth year features more than 100 craft beers to sample from a variety of regional breweries.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Multiple injuries reported in Detroit Lakes motorcycle-vehicle crash
8:39 a.m., near west Central Street, Detroit Lakes, a window was broken in a vehicle parked outside. 10:36 p.m., near south Washington Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a vehicle struck a pole. No injuries. 12:11 p.m., near Summit Avenue and Frazee Street, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:49 p.m., near Valley...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
DL-Online
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
hpr1.com
The Battle of Moorhead’s Bar Burgers
It’s Mick’s Office vs. Vic’s Lounge for best beef over in spud town. How will these fierce competitors stack up, and which will come out on top?. Because it’s legendary, let’s start with Mick’s. On weekends, this college bar is home to many Concordia and Minnesota State University Moorhead students. I’d guess that the amount of burgers slung over the years at Mick’s would make for an interesting conversation in a college math class. At least one that I’d like to be in.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
mprnews.org
Twenty years later, Fosston's police force returns
A tour of the Fosston Police Department takes just minutes. There's the chief’s office, a small workroom for officers and a short wall of historical photos marking the law enforcement presence dating to the first marshal appointed in 1889. Dustin Manecke is the first chief of police for the...
fargounderground.com
Before Heading To Nashville For Solo Career, Gina Powers To Play Last Fargo Gig With Band
The Gina Powers Band, who have been a popular staple on the local Fargo-Moorhead music scene for the past 10+ years will play their last show together as a band this Friday, August 19th. The band is the featured performer at the Broadway Square Bash, the Fargo Park District’s end-of-summer celebration at the downtown park.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead break-in may be linked to Tik-Tok “Kia Challenge”
MOORHEAD, Minn., (Valley News Live) - Tik-Tok trends have wreaked havoc in the past, but a new challenge has materialized. It’s called the “Kia Challenge”, and it started when two people in Wisconsin- dubbed the “Kia Boyz”- began filming themselves while breaking into and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
kvrr.com
Man’s Body Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday Morning
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Fargo are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 Sunday morning. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure.
lakesarearadio.net
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
