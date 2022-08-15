Read full article on original website
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
This Electric Pickup Is Now on Sale in Europe
SAIC's Maxus T90EV goes on sale in the UK, offering a range of 220 miles courtesy of an 88.5-kWh battery. The truck offers a single-motor, rear-wheel drive layout, and a payload capacity of 2204 pounds. Electric commercial vans are expected to be much more popular in Europe among contractors, compared...
BMW M Is Testing a Quad-Motor Setup in the i4 M50
BMW is using an i4 M50 as a testbed for a quad-motor setup, expected to be offered in the next generation of electric M cars. The prototype four-door features high-performance front and rear axles, created just for this application. The four motors also act as generators, recuperating energy and sending...
Motorlux Launches Car Week in Monterey
What began 30 years ago as a barbecue for the friends of Gordon and Molly McCall grew over the years into one of the biggest events in the very big Monterey Car Week. Recently it was called McCall's Motorworks Revival, but this year is the first under its new owners and new name—Hagerty bought it and renamed it Motorlux. Held as usual on the Wednesday night before the Pebble Beach Concours, this year was just as packed as ever with revelers. The new owners did a fine job of filling out the grounds on the west end of the runway at Monterey Regional Airport, a facility crammed with private jets as the world's car-collecting elite descend upon the peninsula for the annual pilgrimage of the automobile.
The 2022 Mazda3 Turbo Is a Modern Sleeper
The Mazdaspeed3 is one of the coolest hatchbacks to ever roll out of a Mazda factory. It had all the attitude you’d want from a sporty hot hatch and more than enough power for its six-year run that ended in 2013. Unfortunately, the Mazdaspeed banner is gone now, but Mazda’s hatchbacks are still kicking. The fourth-generation Mazda3 made its way to the streets in 2019 and has gone the last few years with few major changes.
Lamborghini ‘Definitely Won’t Play a Fake V10 Sound,’ New CTO Promises
Rouven Mohr's collection includes nearly a full set of Nissan GT-Rs, a Lotus Exige, a Renault Clio Williams, a Peugeot 205 Rallye, and a U406-generation Unimog. His doctoral thesis had the snappy title Consistent Time Integration of Finite Elast-Plasto-Dynamics. Work on Lambo’s first EV is slated for a projected launch...
VW Is Bullish on Electric Air Taxis for VIPs
VW has revealed a working concept of an electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) craft, developed in China, with a planned range of up to 124 miles. The automaker sees electric craft of this type serving as VIP air taxis in China's larger cities, bypassing traffic in minutes. The...
Kindred Motorworks Makes EV VW Bus, Bronco, Camaro Classics
Kindred Motorworks is turning revered classics like the Volkswagen Bus, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Camaro into fully electric restorations. With a history in traditional resto-mod design, the company continues to offer its classic ICE upgrades while shifting focus toward model-unique EV drivetrain development. Pricing ranges from low-end Camaros for $149,000...
Mercedes Classic Center Moves to Huge New Building in the LBC
Mercedes-Benz has opened a new, larger Classic Center in Long Beach, California. The center restores and refurbishes great Mercedes of yesteryear. They also sell—or make—hard-to-find parts. Having a beautiful old car is one thing, but keeping it running—and turning and stopping—is quite another. Mercedes-Benz is proud...
First Images, Details: Acura ARX-06 for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
The Acura ARX-06 will make its racing debut in January in the GTP category at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series' Rolex 24 at Daytona. The public unveiling of the newest racing machine in the Acura stable will take place August 19, at The Quail. In 2023, Acura will partner with...
Get Ready for the Last Gas-Engine Ford Mustang—and an EV
AutoForecast Solutions report the last ICE Mustang begins production in March 2023 as a 2024 model—a similar timeline for the departing Dodge Challenger and Charger. Industry sources say a battery-electric Mustang based on the Mach-E’s platform will debut about mid-2028 to replace what will be the last internal-combustion model.
