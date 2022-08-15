What began 30 years ago as a barbecue for the friends of Gordon and Molly McCall grew over the years into one of the biggest events in the very big Monterey Car Week. Recently it was called McCall's Motorworks Revival, but this year is the first under its new owners and new name—Hagerty bought it and renamed it Motorlux. Held as usual on the Wednesday night before the Pebble Beach Concours, this year was just as packed as ever with revelers. The new owners did a fine job of filling out the grounds on the west end of the runway at Monterey Regional Airport, a facility crammed with private jets as the world's car-collecting elite descend upon the peninsula for the annual pilgrimage of the automobile.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO