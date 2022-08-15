Read full article on original website
Staples Man Charged for Alleged Tax Crimes
STAPLES -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged Blaine Butler, of Staples, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns. According to the complaint, Butler failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2020.
Brainerd Store Holds Appreciation Day in Remembrance of Local Teacher
Last December, Tamie Swanson, a first grade teacher at Baxter Elementary, passed away unexpectedly. This past Saturday, Ace Hardware in Brainerd held a teacher appreciation event to honor all that she did for her students. The idea came about when Hal, her husband and a former manager at Ace, wanted...
Kenneth E. Stevens Sr.
Funeral services will be 11:00 Thursday, August 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Kenneth Stevens Sr. age 98 who died Friday at the Little Falls Care Center. Chaplin David Greaver will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in Long Prairie.
James C. Muenchow
Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie for James C. Muenchow, age 97, of Long Prairie who passed away on Monday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Omar Guanchez officiated and burial took place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
Fire rips through standoff home in St. Michael, Minn.
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The home that was the scene of a two-day-long standoff in St. Michael, Minnesota in June was damaged Wednesday morning by a large fire, deputies report. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, fire departments responded around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at the...
Two Die in Head-on Crash Friday in Wright County
Two people died in a head-on traffic crash that happened Friday evening in Wright County. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department reports that just before 10 PM, two passenger cars collided on Wright County Road 3, near the intersection of County Road 30 in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. Officials...
One of the Largest Craft Fairs in Minnesota Returns to Little Falls in September
One of the best weekends of the year in Central Minnesota is just around the corner. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is taking over the Downtown Little Falls area the weekend of September 10th and 11th. The Little Falls Arts & Crafts and Market Place Fairs is an...
Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine. She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig. People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night. The crash happened...
Woman killed in UTV crash in west-central Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn — A woman from Alexandria died in a utility task vehicle (UTV or side-by-side) crash on Tuesday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call about the accident shortly before 8 p.m. The callers said they "were driving by and saw the UTV in the ditch...
Name of woman killed in UTV crash in Douglas County released
(Alexandria, MN) -- The rider killed in a utility terrain vehicle (U-T-V) crash in west central Minnesota is identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Craig of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the U-T-V driven by Craig rolled over into the ditch Tuesday night, trapping her underneath the machine. Witnesses were able to pull the U-T-V off Craig and attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Kidnapping suspect in Pope County District Court Monday
(Glenwood MN-) A pre-trial conference takes place in Pope County District Court Monday for a man accused of abducting a child in March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierez is charged with Kidnapping and Depriving Another of Custody or Parental Rights for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. Unconditional bail is set at 1 million dollars, and Alvarez-Gutierez is currently being housed in the The Kandiyohi County Jail.
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
Homes, vehicle hit by gunfire in Willmar Sunday morning
(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.
Waite Park Approves Lease Agreement With St. Cloud Hospital
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare has extend their lease agreement with the City of Waite Park. During Monday's Waite Park City Council meeting, the council approved a lease agreement with St. Cloud Hospital to continue to rent out the former public works building. CentraCare has been using the building for COVID...
One Seriously Injured in Wright County Crash
A Maple Lake man was seriously injured in a crash near Clearwater Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Peter Miessen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Miessen was driving his motorcycle south on Highway 24. A vehicle, driven by 67-year-old David...
Building a Better Road: How MnRoad facility on I-94 is creating the road of the future
MONTICELLO, Minn. — Building roads is expensive, but what if you could build a better road? A road that lasts longer and is less harmful to the environment?. You may not realize it, but that's what researchers at MnDOT have been working on for decades now. Every day thousands of drivers head north on I-94 near Monticello, unaware that every mile they drive is being studied.
Wallet Stolen in Waite Park
Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
Sheriff: 3 injured after teen driver fails to yield at stop sign in Morrison County
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people are in the hospital after a teenage driver failed to yield at a stop sign in Morrison County Saturday evening, according to the county sheriff's office.The crash took place just after 6 p.m. on the intersection of Partridge Road and 93rd Street about four miles east of Buckman, Minnesota.Officials say a 17-year-old girl from Foley was traveling south on Partridge Road when she failed to yield to a stop sign and pulled out in front of a motorist traveling west on 93rd Street. The girl's vehicle was struck on the driver's side in the intersection. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.The occupants of the other vehicle - a 63-year-old woman from New Brighton and a 61-year-old man from Hillman - were also injured in the crash and taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
