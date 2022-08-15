(Willmar MN-) Willmar police are asking the public for any information about two shootings in Willmar Sunday morning. No one was injured in either incident, but homes and vehicles were damaged. At 3:39 Sunday morning Willmar Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Ann St SE in Willmar on the report of gunshots. Officers found several bullet holes in a residence in that area. Less than an hour later, at 4:27 am, residents in the 1000 block of 6th St SW also reported gunshots. Officers found a home and a vehicle in that area had been struck by bullets. The cases remain under investigation and it’s believed the residences and vehicle were specifically targeted and the incidents may be related.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO