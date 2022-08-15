Read full article on original website
Related
The Fall of Wendy Williams
The great purple throne of Wendy Williams is vacant, and the “queen” is nowhere to be found. The story of her fall started in 2017 on Halloween when she fainted on air and blamed it on the Statue of Liberty costume she wore. Her fans didn’t take her word for it, because she had the tendency of reassuring everyone — including herself — that everything was fine even when it obviously wasn’t.
People Are Sharing Their Feelings On The Significant Price Increase On Their Favorite Things, And I'm Shaking My Head At Some Of These
"There is no reason on this green earth why a BASIC economy plane ticket from Dallas to Chicago should cost $600. When you look at the breakdown of the ticket you can even see that the fare itself is like $70 and the rest of it is 'taxes and fees.' It's. All. A. Scam."
Comments / 0