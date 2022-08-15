Southwest Florida man arrested for pleasuring himself in public

Naples, FL - A Southwest Florida man has been arrested after being caught pleasuring himself in public on multiple occasions.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Robert Knapp was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after he was caught by neighbors pleasuring himself on multiple occasions outside of his Southwest Florida home.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office say Knapp was warned by a neighbor about masturbating in public.

However last Monday, Knapp exited his home, sat down in a chair without any barriers for privacy, and exposed his penis before masturbating in front of a neighbor.

When deputies arrived, they questioned Knapp, who said he was only outside to have “a few smokes."

The neighbor provided deputies cell phone video which showed Knapp exposing himself in clear view.

Knapp was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.