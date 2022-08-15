ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Southwest Florida man arrested for pleasuring himself in public

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQcbr_0hI3RsEl00

Naples, FL - A Southwest Florida man has been arrested after being caught pleasuring himself in public on multiple occasions.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Robert Knapp was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after he was caught by neighbors pleasuring himself on multiple occasions outside of his Southwest Florida home.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office say Knapp was warned by a neighbor about masturbating in public.

However last Monday, Knapp exited his home, sat down in a chair without any barriers for privacy, and exposed his penis before masturbating in front of a neighbor.

When deputies arrived, they questioned Knapp, who said he was only outside to have “a few smokes."

The neighbor provided deputies cell phone video which showed Knapp exposing himself in clear view.

Knapp was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
flaglernewsweekly.com

Buried Treasure: Northeast Florida Buzzing with Historic Find in Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach, FL- Sharing her firsthand perspective, Airielle Cathers, Diving Safety Office and Maritime Archaeologist for the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum offered a matter-of-fact assessment of the scene as they worked quickly against the incoming tide to document the historic find on Flagler Beach, August 8-10. “The St....
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Treatment to help bladder incontinence now accessible to more people

A successful treatment for bladder incontinence has a new twist that makes it accessible to more people. Bladder incontinence is a problem that impacts about 37 million people. One in six Americans struggles with bladder incontinence which is the involuntary loss of urine. Dr. Barckley Storey, a Urologist at Physicians...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy