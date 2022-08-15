Read full article on original website
Oak Bluffs Fireworks
Lanterns and Quiet Beauty Lead the Way
The 151st Grand Illumination Night took place on Wednesday evening, marking the first full return since Covid-19 limited the annual lantern display in the Oak Bluffs Camp Ground. The crowd came back in full force, and by the 7:30 p.m. start time the Tabernacle was packed and well-encircled by people seated on picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model
Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
Borderland State Park, Easton, MA
Borderland State Park in Easton, MA is a hidden gem. We decided to make the trek to visit the park on a nice spring day. We visited the outside of the mansion, the old, abandoned pool, and took a hike around the nearby lake and farmhouse. The Ames Mansion. The...
Museum Honors Conservation Heroes
The Martha’s Vineyard Museum honored four people earlier this summer with its annual museum medal, which was first awarded in 2009. The recognition goes to leaders in the community who work to preserve the character and history of the Island. This year’s recipients were Gus Ben David, Kib and...
The Views from Scargo Tower, South Dennis, Cape Cod
Scargo Tower is a 30-foot stone tower in South Dennis, on Cape Cod. From the top, you can see sites as far as Plymouth and Provincetown. On one fine, early summer day, Benny, the Mrs., and I were driving home from a business meeting. Yes, that’s right. A business meeting. The attendees were Benny, myself, and my wife, and it took place at an ice cream shop.
Aglow in the Camp Ground for 151 Years
The 151st Grand Illumination was held on Wednesday evening in the Oak Bluffs Camp Ground. The crowd came back in full force, and by the 7:30 p.m. start time the Tabernacle was packed and well-encircled by people seated on picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Perfectly Pleasant
Last Thursday’s tiny amount of rain made us all in garden world so happy. It wasn’t enough to warrant the donning of rain gear but, nonetheless, perfectly pleasant for outdoor work. Then, as luck would have it, the stage was set for several days of lower temperatures and humidity. Whoopie!
Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
Cape Cod town has sewer emergency – closes restaurants
Provincetown, Mass.WestportWiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The popular town of Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ordered its food establishments to close along a busy section of the waterfront after thunderstorms brought “larger than normal wastewater volume” and overtaxed the sewer system.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
Blue Crabs Are Booming This Summer
Earlier this summer, as Great Pond Foundation director Emily Reddington helped her survey team dredge a section of Edgartown Great Pond with a large seine net designed to capture a wide cross-section of pond life, from clams to fish to crabs, she had a bit of a surprise. This year, the fish in the net turned up headless: As the net had dragged toward the surface, dozens of blue crabs had descended on the trapped fish—and begun devouring them.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
Lost Hikers Found in Dartmouth Woods
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police and fire crews rescued two hikers who were lost in the woods in a rural area of North Dartmouth on Wednesday night. Police said in a release that emergency first responders received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from two hikers who were lost in the woods off Collins Corner Road.
Vineyard Haven Town Column: August 19
A welcome break in the heat just before the Fair! And many new visitors in the August gang. I welcome Zach Zarba, his wife Christine and their two sons Jason and Jordan. These friends have arrived from Brooklyn to stay in Edgartown while they enjoy Illumination Night, the Ag Fair and the fireworks.
Residents Say Customer Parking Ruining Neighborhood
When Providence Oyster Bar opened on Post Road in May, it marked a small shift southward from the hub of restaurants in downtown East Greenwich. Many in town (and beyond) have welcomed the new eatery but some of the challenges felt by downtown residents are now being felt by residents who live in the neighborhood behind POB – namely parking woes. And they aren’t happy about it.
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
Body of missing swimmer who jumped off Vineyard bridge found
EDGARTOWN - The body of a swimmer who had been missing for four days after jumping off the Jaws bridge in Edgartown was found Thursday, police said.Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, of Jamaica, was one of four people who jumped from the bridge late Sunday night. Bulgin and his 26-year-old brother Tavaris did not come up. The other two were not hurt. Tavaris was found dead Monday morning.Massachusetts State Police said a shell fisherman found Tavaughn Bulgin's body around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. It was on the pond side of the bridge in a marshy area.The brothers were living in Oak Bluffs this summer while working at Nomans Restaurant as seasonal workers.The depth of the water under the bridge is about 15 feet. The Oak Bluffs fire chief told WBZ-TV the tide was coming in fast Sunday night.The bridge, which is officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge according to State Police, is on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It became a landmark after appearing in the 1975 hit film Jaws, which was shot on the Vineyard.
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
