Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
STATE: Agencies team up for Labor Day Weekend safety campaign
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) North Carolina will once again work together on the public safety campaign “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive,” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County bowler named to state Hall of Fame
Barry Slater could be found years ago knocking bowling pins down 10 at a time at the former Dogwood Lanes in Albemarle, and he can still be found competing on the lanes. Recently, his efforts on the lanes throughout his career earned him a state honor. Slater, who lives in...
Stanly News & Press
STATE: Schedule changes at driver license offices
As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27.
Stanly News & Press
STATE: Transportation officials urge safety around railroads
The N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding people to stay off railroad tracks after multiple incidents involving a train and either a vehicle or pedestrian. Already this year there have been 51 incidents with vehicles and pedestrians on railroad tracks in North Carolina; 10 people have died. “That’s why we’re...
Comments / 0