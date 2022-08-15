Read full article on original website
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount
While there’s no shortage of tablet deals across the different retailers, it’s highly recommended that you search for one of Amazon’s Kindle devices if you want a dedicated e-book reader. They don’t go on sale often, but if you’re planning to purchase a Kindle now, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering a $30 discount on the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite, making it more affordable at $110 compared to its original price of $140, and a $40 reduction for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, bringing its price down to just $150 from its sticker price of $190. There’s no telling how long these deals will last though, so grab either one while you still can.
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 3090 is $1,490 off today (seriously)
Dell is coming up big with some gaming PC deals right now, particularly if Alienware deals, more specifically, are what you’re after. Currently Dell has the price of Alienware’s popular Aurora R10 gaming desktop discounted to $2,500 on a build with some serious internal specs, including one of the best graphics cards on the market, the Nvidia RTX 3090. This price makes for a massive savings of $1,490, as it would typically set you back nearly $4,000 as built for this deal. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
Buy this 15-inch Dell laptop for $200, get The Disney Bundle for free
Laptop deals don’t have to break the bank as demonstrated by this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop deal. Right now at Dell, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $210, saving you $90 off the usual price of $300. Even better, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle which includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ entirely for free over that period of time. Worth $84 on its own, this is the perfect time to treat yourself to a new budget laptop. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Best Buy's anniversary sale is here, and these are our top deal picks
Best Buy has been around for a really long time (since it was called Sound of Music in 1966), so it comes as no surprise that they want to celebrate their success by helping customers find products they love. So, they're hosting an Anniversary Sale! The catch is that you have until August 14 to pick up these fan-favorite items.
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
How to save battery life on your Android phone
Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart
With back-to-school season in full swing, there’s a lot of great student laptop deals to pounce on. One of them is at Walmart, where you can get one of the best Chromebook deals available, as the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $98 right now. This makes for a savings of more than $100, as the popular Chromebook regularly costs $199. It’s not often you’ll find a capable laptop for under $100, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal while it lasts. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off
For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale
If you need a dependable desktop PC in your home ready for everyone to head back to school, Dell has one of the best PC deals around right now. At the moment, you can buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop for $520, saving you $80 off the usual price of $600. With all the right hardware you need to work effectively, all you need to do is add a monitor to get started. It even comes with six months of The Disney Bundle worth $84. That gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the next six months, entirely for free. Read on while we take you through why the Dell Inspiron Desktop is such a must-have.
The best 75 inch TVs in 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Best deals today: Apple’s 2022 iPad Air, Mac mini, ASUS motherboards, and more
We start today’s deals with the latest iteration of Apple’s iPad Air, which is now receiving a $40 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage space. This powerful tablet comes packed with Apple’s first generation M1 chip, which is the same processor you’d find on the more powerful 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It comes with the same design as its predecessor, but at least you receive new color options to choose from. Whatever the case, you can now get yours for just $559.
Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)
Laptop deals don’t get much bigger than this. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet laptop — effectively Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival — for $949 which means a phenomenal saving of $1,930 off the usual price of $2,879. It’s rare to see such hefty discounts so if you’re looking to enjoy the biggest saving out there, you need this powerful laptop in your life. Not convinced? Read on while we tell you all about it. Remember — stock is likely to be strictly limited at this price.
