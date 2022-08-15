ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman in pool struck by tree, killed in Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDUFO_0hI3RBis00

A woman was killed and another was injured when a huge tree fell into a pool in the Bronx on Monday.

The incident was reported at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments around 1:30 p.m. on Palisade Avenue.

A 59-year-old woman who was swimming at the time was struck by the tree and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman, 72, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The NYC Parks department said the tree is not under its jurisdiction.

It is not yet clear what caused the tree to fall.

The incident comes just one day after a man was critically injured by a tree while he was sitting on a bench in Brooklyn.

ALSO READ | 4-year-old riding allegedly stolen scooter with dad killed in NYC crash

A child was killed in a crash involving a motorized scooter in the Bronx Sunday night. Janice Yu has the full story.

----------

* More Bronx news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 23

Serina Thompson
2d ago

What a MISFORTUNATE and Tragic Incident. My Deepest Condolences to her Family and Friends. May she RIP 🙏 🌹

Reply(3)
6
nothing@nice
2d ago

All I can see are unsympathetic people to a woman that has lost his life due to an unfortunate event it’s tragic and shows us anything can happen at any given time be grateful for what you have Condolences to this woman’s family may she Rest In Peace

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman escapes custody in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Bronx, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
PIX11

1 suspect identified in killing of NYC taxi driver, police say

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) – The NYPD identified a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the killing of a taxi driver in Queens this past weekend. Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, is wanted by police for the death of 52-year-old Bronx resident Kutin Gyimah. Gyimah was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in […]
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Third NYC teen hate crime suspect arrested in Queens bus attack

A third teenage suspect has been arrested in connection to an alleged hate attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens in July. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Wednesday announced hate crime and other charges against Jahnaiya Williams, 19, of Jamaica, New York, for her role in the July 9 attack.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Traffic Accident#Nyc Parks#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
politicsny.com

‘He was only 30’: Family and friends gather to mourn Danny Vidal, ‘deliverista’ killed in Brooklyn

Family, friends and city officials came together last week for a vigil in memory of Danny Vidal, a delivery worker who died after being run over by a driver in Bushwick. Vidal, 30, was starting his morning driving down Morgan Avenue on Aug. 4 when police say he fell off his scooter in the bike lane, and a truck turning left from Meadow Street subsequently ran over him. Vidal, a member of local organizing group for delivery workers Los Deliveristas Unidos, was pronounced dead upon arriving at Elmhurst Hospital.
BROOKLYN, NY
wabcradio.com

Arrest Made in Brutal Unprovoked Attack Outside Bronx Restaurant

NEW YORK (77WABC) — A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged 55-year-old Bui Van Phu with attempted murder in connection with an unprovoked attack in front of...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
BRONX, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy