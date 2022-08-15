ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

At First Meeting Matheny Objects To ARP Spending Plan

The problem with holding a work session on Thursday, Aug. 11 hours before the new City Council was sworn into office became apparent at the first regular meeting of the newly elected City Council. At that meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the one new member, City Councilmember Zack Matheny, objected...
GREENSBORO, NC
As Predicted Greensboro’s Growth Appears To Be Shifting East

The Greensboro City Council approved three annexation and original zoning requests at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 meeting, and more of those requests are coming. The City Council also approved motions to hold public hearings for five annexation requests at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 City Council meeting. The current annexation laws...
GREENSBORO, NC
GTA To Continue Free Bus Transportation For GCS Students

For the 2022-2023 school year, Guilford County Schools students will have an additional transportation option. The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) has announced that the transit partnership with Guilford County Schools providing free transportation to Guilford County Schools students will be available. This program was launched in response to a school...
GREENSBORO, NC
City Council Approves Rezoning For Emergency Vet Clinic

Rezoning property for an emergency veterinary clinic on Lawndale Avenue, a heavily traveled corridor in northwest Greensboro, was the most controversial land use request at the Tuesday, Aug. 16 City Council meeting. The rezoning request, after much discussion, passed by a 7-2 vote with District 5 City Councilmember Tammi Thurm...
GREENSBORO, NC
Supply, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
Guilford County, NC
NC County Commissioners Complete Crash Course In Emergency Management

In North Carolina, county commissioners are the ones who declare states of emergency for counties, however, often those elected officials don’t know much about emergencies and how to handle them. A new program from the NC Association of County Commissioners (NCACC) – called “100 Counties Prepared Emergency Preparedness Training...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
New Initiative May Lower Costs Of Pricey Dental Care

Piedmont Health Services in Greensboro and the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services are taking part in a new program. The Community Oral Health Transformation Initiative is being launched with 14 dental clinics across North Carolina to explore the benefits a new model of oral health care delivery.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Mantel Mercantile To Open In The Pink House

For years, High Point has been conducting a major effort to revitalize the city’s downtown and other economically challenged sections of the city. The city has also been trying to help establish more minority- and women-owned businesses – so a lot of people are happy to see a new woman-owned business coming to the city’s “Uptowne” district.
HIGH POINT, NC

