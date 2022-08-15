ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Is Inflation Pushing Us to Drink Less Alcohol?

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Inflation may come for the weed and the overseas vacations but, when it comes to changing habits, those Friday night drinks with friends are often the most difficult to break.

Alcohol has, largely, not been subject to the kind of drastic inflation seen for food items such as eggs and avocados. A new study by business intelligence company Morning Consult found that the average American adult over 21 spent $34 on alcohol in June — only $1 more than at the same time in 2021.

That number has wavered between $26 in August 2021 and $38 in May 2022.

Are We Drinking Less (Or Just Spending More?)

While either number may seem incredibly low for anyone who has ever gone out for cocktails in a big city, they reflect an average between both heavy drinkers and those who abstain from alcohol entirely.

Out of the 368 adults polled for the study, only 58% said they consume alcohol at all. That number dropped from 63% in October 2021.

A further 29% said that they started drinking less in July than the month before. While the reasons had to do with everything from health to changing social habits during the summer, one third of those who drank less said they did this to save money.

An earlier study from insurance company Breeze found that that 73% of U.S. households cut back on restaurants and takeout while a 62% decreased their social spending. Another 57% even cut spending on groceries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBuRH_0hI3Org300
TheStreet

"Saving money, fewer social plans and managing weight top the list of reasons for this change in behavior," Emily Moquin, a food and beverage analyst for Morning Consult, wrote in the study. "Cost pressures in other categories, from gas to groceries, are impacting consumers’ purchasing behaviors in alcohol, despite the fact that price growth hasn’t been as pronounced in this category."

Inflation is impacting almost everyone but, in the usual story of two Americas, some are navigating the rising cost of alcohol while others are using nights out to compensate not being able to go on vacation or do other things that they could previously afford.

In the first three months of 2022, sales of the popular Italian apéritif Aperol saw a 72% boost in sales as some bar and restaurant owners bought out entire crates to avoid inflation.

Is Alcohol Consumption The Next Class Divide?

"In difficult times, you cannot treat yourself, maybe you skip the vacation but you can go for the nice bottle of Scotch, cognac or bourbon," Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Reuters back in May.

While 20% of those earning more than $100,000 a year said that they drank more in the past month, only 12% of those earning below $50,000 said the same. By contrast, 37% of those in the latter earning category drank less.

"Changes to alcohol spending and drinking behaviors are most pronounced among lower-income consumers, but general stock market volatility and prolonged inflation have the potential to impact consumers across the income spectrum," Moquin wrote.

Across the months, relatively even spending indicates an average in which some people are spending a lot more on alcohol while others are cutting back.

"Even higher-income consumers have experienced declining financial well-being, so while premium product purchases may not have slipped yet, prolonged pressure may cause this group to make adjustments," Moquin wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

32 More Drinks Added to Recall of Milk, Oat Milk, Coffee, & Other Drinks

Lyons Magnus, maker of "nutritional and beverage products," has made a significant expansion of a recall it issued on July 28. At that time, it recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The expanded recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Is America Heading for a Housing Crash?

The U.S. residential real estate market certainly isn’t in “crash" mode – at least not yet. That’s not stopping home buyers and sellers from hitting the internet to check on the health of the nation’s housing market. In doing so, digital users may be fanning the flames of a housing market crash, simply by making the term “housing crash” a household term on the internet these days.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Alcohol Consumption#Avocados#Cognac#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#American#Breeze
BBC

Cost of living: 'There's nobody trying to help us'

Businesses in Birmingham have called for government intervention in the face of the cost of living crisis. At the wholesale market, one trader said rising prices meant he could not plan from one week to the next. Official figures reveal that the cost of living is more than 10% higher...
ECONOMY
LiveScience

GERD diet: The best and worst foods for acid reflux

Acid reflux is a common issue among the American population, with an estimated 14-20% of adults suffering from a condition called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Following a GERD diet may help to control this condition and generally help to reduce symptoms of acid reflux in those who experience it less frequently.
DIETS
TheStreet

Tesla Has News That Will Delight Customers

The demand for electric vehicles has never been stronger. From disruptors to legacy carmakers, all groups producing battery-powered vehicles have full order books. But the question that has been agitating the sector for several months comes from the supply side: Can car manufacturers meet demand?. The supply-demand imbalance has been...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WebMD

Highly Processed Foods Are Bad for Older Brains, Study Says

Aug. 15, 2022 – A diet rich in chips, cookies, hot dogs, and other highly processed foods is harmful for the aging brain, according to a new study presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference. Researchers looked at the eating habits and performance on tests of thinking skills over...
NUTRITION
TheStreet

Rivian Gets Itself in Trouble

Rivian (RIVN) has a knack for getting into trouble. The upstart manufacturer of electric vehicles has been in a not so encouraging situation for several months. The firm is indeed going through a very difficult and delicate period for any young vehicle manufacturer: being able to mass-produce vehicles. It is in this phase that many suitors give up and go bankrupt.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McDonald's Challenges Starbucks With These New Items

While the first day of fall is a little more than a month away, many people are excited to bid goodbye to the most sweltering time of year, get out their coats, and eat something pumpkin spice-flavored as soon as possible. But if summer is your favorite time of year...
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

Capri Sun Just Recalled 230,400 Juice Pouches Due to Chemical Contamination

What kid doesn’t look forward to enjoying a Capri Sun at lunch? It’s a classic, whether it’s paired with a homemade PB&J or tucked safely into Lunchables. Parents have even used the pouches to make Capri Sun popsicles this summer. With flavors like Pacific Cooler and Fruit Punch, it’s no wonder this drink is a kid-friendly thirst quencher—but if you bought a carton of Wild Cherry, it may be subject to this Capri Sun recall.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Stocks Lower, Applied Materials, Bed, Bath& Beyond, Deere and Foot Locker In Focus - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, August 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Lower As Rate Bets, Inflation Worries Accelerate. U.S. equity futures moved lower Friday, while the dollar surged and oil prices slumped, as investors worried that surging inflation in Europe, weakening growth in China and higher interest rates from the Fed would upend the recent rally in global stocks.
STOCKS
LiveScience

Vitamin D: Sources, benefits and deficiency

Known as the sunshine vitamin, the body naturally produces vitamin D when it is directly exposed to sunlight and converts a chemical in your skin into calciferol (vitamin D2). As well as the sun, we can get vitamin D from oily fish, red meat, liver, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified foods like milk and cereal. You can also take it in supplement form.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
87K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy