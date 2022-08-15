Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Waikiki spot ranks #3 in Yelp list of most photo-worthy restaurants in North America
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You've seen their lines curve around the block -- inviting both tourists and locals alike for delicious udon dishes. Marugame Udon is known for their fresh Japanese cuisine in Hawaii, California, and Texas. But Yelp has ranked the Waikiki location in the top #5 in North America for presentation too.
hawaiinewsnow.com
You’ll have a good excuse for snapping photos of your food at this Hawaii udon spot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular Japanese udon spot in Hawaii is considered one of the most photogenic eateries in the U.S. and Canada. According to a recent Yelp ranking, Marugame Udon is the third most photo-worthy restaurants, according to a recent Yelp ranking. Known for its assortment of udon, the...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: Aug. 18–24, 2022
Saturday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 24, various times and locations. A medley of events launches this week with Duke’s OceanFest, an annual celebration of water sports and surfing in honor of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. There’s the Red Bull Party Wave on Aug. 20, featuring costumed teams that will swim out to catch waves, and AccesSurf invites people with disabilities to showcase their skills at its adaptive surfing event on Aug. 22. Attend the official opening ceremony of Duke’s OceanFest on Aug. 22, and watch beloved pets ride the waves at Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs “Surfur” Competition on Aug. 23. Or, watch a documentary screening and attend a talk story panel for Beyond The Sport – Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf at Hawai‘i Theatre on Aug. 24. There’s plenty to do, so check out the whole schedule here.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cheap Eats: The Sunrise Shack
Guy Hagi is out in Hawaii Kai with radio host Devon Nekoba tasting some awesome local food at a new place called Hanapaa Market. Bill Romerhaus is a veteran North Shore surf photographer. But he recently turned his attention to nostalgic photos of Hawaii. Cheap Eats: Pizza Mamo. Updated: Jul....
KHON2 News wins multiple Hawaii journalism awards
KHON2 News earned seven awards from the Hawaii Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for their work in 2021, placing first in three categories and sweeping the Feature Reporting category for television news.
honolulumagazine.com
Most Popular Dishes and Treats at Liliha Bakery
Just as every Zippy’s and every Rainbow Drive-In is a little bit different, every Liliha Bakery location is different. Only “original” Liliha (the true original opened around the corner on Liliha Street in 1950) has beef curry and beef stew—and the best counter diner experience in town. The Nimitz Highway restaurant has Waffards, which are waffles layered with dollops of custard; Ala Moana Center’s one has mimosas (!); and the Waikīkī location, at posh International Market Place, has carved prime rib and milkshakes.
Coffee competition kicks off in Hawaii this weekend
The U.S. Coffee Championship returns this year to recapture the pre-pandemic momentum it once had, and to kick things off, Hawaii is at the top of the list to host the first rounds.
‘Aloha Las Vegas’ returns to Hawaii with special treat
For this upcoming 52nd season, audiences will be treated to a lineup devoted exclusively to some of the most popular presentations throughout the decades -- it's a first for the theatre.
yourmileagemayvary.net
3rd Iconic Hawaiian Tourist Attraction Has Closed Due To Safety Issues
Hawaii is falling apart, y’all. Last September, the Honolulu City Council voted to remove the 3,922-step Haiku Stairs. The site was already closed to the public because it was private property and deemed too dangerous. But people were still trespassing on the property to climb the stairs because of the photo/selfie appeal. The budget for their removal was approved in June, 2022.
KITV.com
City preparing design documents to renovate storied Waikiki Natatorium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Will the iconic Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium ever reopen to the public? After closing down due to water quality and safety issues 43 years ago, the storied landmark now sits dilapidated with crumbling concrete and chipped paint. The city told KITV-4 it is "in the process of...
the university of hawai'i system
New tool provides wave flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events for community members, property owners, businesses, as well as state and county officials. The West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise tool was created by researchers at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System (PacIOOS) based at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
LIST: Top 5 chocolate haupia pie spots on Oahu
Chocolate haupia pie is a traditional Hawaiian dessert made of thickened coconut milk and chocolate. It's then layered into a pie crust and topped with whipped cream.
KHON2
Hawaii Stars Presents ‘After the Point’
Hawaii Stars is presenting After the Point, a benefit for the Great Aloha Run. Since Covid hit, the last two years have been extremely hard on businesses and especially Charities. And revenue has been down since the GAR had to go virtual for the last two years. We spoke with...
Ricochet prompts temporary limits at Oahu gun range
Bullets larger than .22 caliber will not be allowed at north-facing gun ranges starting on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after a ricochet incident.
KITV.com
Oahu's last coal power plant officially closes
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- August 18, 2022 is the day Oahu's last-standing coal power plant will officially close. Serving as the island's largest electricity source, about 13% of the state's overall power comes from the plant. Back in 2014, Hawaii became the first state to make a net zero pledge,...
Get ready to see these 3-wheeled ‘Fun Utility Vehicles’ on Oahu
The company says their vehicles are built for daily driving at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered options.
honolulumagazine.com
You Voted: Here’s Your Top 5 Dim Sum Restaurants on O‘ahu
No way, Honolulu! In the entire history of Frolic reader polls (it’s only been about two years, but still), we have never seen voting as close as this. Unlike Saturday’s gubernatorial primaries, the results of our dim sum poll were anything but a landslide: A scant 1.8 percentage points separated your No. 1 and No. 5 picks for the island’s favorite dim sum restaurant. With more than 1,800 of you voting, that came out to a difference of just 31 votes. And you should see the razor-thin margin that separated your No. 3 and 4 picks.
KITV.com
Braddahhood and Sistahood Grindz programs 'feeding' excitement for UH sports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Recently passed Federal legislation has transformed the sports landscape. Businesses can enter into Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Agreements with student-athletes. Some business leaders say that could be worth millions of dollars in revenue to the community as a whole, starting with the University of Hawaii's Braddahood and...
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA: Hawaiian monk seal Rocky appears to have weaned her famous Waikiki pup
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koalani is growing up!. Federal wildlife experts say the Hawaiian monk seal pup was likely weaned at Kaimana Beach on Wednesday. NOAA confirmed Koalani’s mom, Rocky, has not been seen with her pup Koalani since 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two were last spotted together at the...
