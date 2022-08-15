Saturday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 24, various times and locations. A medley of events launches this week with Duke’s OceanFest, an annual celebration of water sports and surfing in honor of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. There’s the Red Bull Party Wave on Aug. 20, featuring costumed teams that will swim out to catch waves, and AccesSurf invites people with disabilities to showcase their skills at its adaptive surfing event on Aug. 22. Attend the official opening ceremony of Duke’s OceanFest on Aug. 22, and watch beloved pets ride the waves at Raising Cane’s Going to the Dogs “Surfur” Competition on Aug. 23. Or, watch a documentary screening and attend a talk story panel for Beyond The Sport – Joey Cabell: The Legend of Surf at Hawai‘i Theatre on Aug. 24. There’s plenty to do, so check out the whole schedule here.

