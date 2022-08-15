ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

kingcityrustler.com

Photo | Greenfield High grads receive scholarships

SALINAS VALLEY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated President Jeane Errea-Mills presented $1,000 scholarships donated by the organization to recent Greenfield High School graduates Aria Palomino and Jessica Rodriguez earlier this month.
GREENFIELD, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Blue Zones Project kicks off in King City and Gonzales this month

KING CITY — Blue Zones Project Monterey County will be launching two kickoff events in King City and Gonzales this month as part of its expansion into South Monterey County. After a yearlong planning effort, Blue Zones Project Monterey County (BZPMC) is inviting the community to celebrate this expansion by attending the free events designed to inspire a healthy lifestyle. Each kickoff will have fun family-friendly activities, giveaways and prizes, in addition to local food and entertainment.
KING CITY, CA
benitolink.com

BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor

A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 18, 2022

MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Free Libraries has many resources to support students as they start school this month. From helpful resources in print and online to useful supplies for school projects, students can also receive online help with schoolwork with Brainfuse HelpNow. Students from elementary through college can sign-on from any internet-enabled computer or mobile device to get help with schoolwork. On the MCFL webpage, look under “Kids/Teens” and click on “Homework Centers” to find “Live Homework Help,” where students can connect with a real tutor online who can help with homework assignments. The service runs seven days a week throughout the year, from 1 to 11 p.m.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lookout Santa Cruz

Moving past Measure D: Santa Cruz's light rail future will finally go beyond speculation

The rail-trail debate didn't end up killing us, but did it make us stronger? That will probably depend on the results of a feasibility study local leadership hopes can be launched by November. Either way, having fact-based answers to these long-argued existential questions will be a good place to begin the real conversations about the rail corridor's future.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE

