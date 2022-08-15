Read full article on original website
Photo | Greenfield High grads receive scholarships
SALINAS VALLEY — Southern Monterey County Republican Women Federated President Jeane Errea-Mills presented $1,000 scholarships donated by the organization to recent Greenfield High School graduates Aria Palomino and Jessica Rodriguez earlier this month.
Blue Zones Project kicks off in King City and Gonzales this month
KING CITY — Blue Zones Project Monterey County will be launching two kickoff events in King City and Gonzales this month as part of its expansion into South Monterey County. After a yearlong planning effort, Blue Zones Project Monterey County (BZPMC) is inviting the community to celebrate this expansion by attending the free events designed to inspire a healthy lifestyle. Each kickoff will have fun family-friendly activities, giveaways and prizes, in addition to local food and entertainment.
BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor
A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 18, 2022
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Free Libraries has many resources to support students as they start school this month. From helpful resources in print and online to useful supplies for school projects, students can also receive online help with schoolwork with Brainfuse HelpNow. Students from elementary through college can sign-on from any internet-enabled computer or mobile device to get help with schoolwork. On the MCFL webpage, look under “Kids/Teens” and click on “Homework Centers” to find “Live Homework Help,” where students can connect with a real tutor online who can help with homework assignments. The service runs seven days a week throughout the year, from 1 to 11 p.m.
Candidate filing period for South Monterey County offices extended through Wednesday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Although the regular candidate filing period for the Nov. 8 General Election has closed, the filing period for several local offices, in which an eligible incumbent did not file, has been extended until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Any candidates seeking municipal office should contact...
Letter to the Editor | King City Must Consider Long-term Impacts of New Grocery Store
I am one of many UFCW Local 5 members who live and work in our community. We understand that competition can be healthy and that growth is inevitable. However, the City of King has failed to even consider the long-term impacts that the proposed Grocery Outlet strip mall will have on our jobs, wages and existing businesses in the area.
