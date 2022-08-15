MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County Free Libraries has many resources to support students as they start school this month. From helpful resources in print and online to useful supplies for school projects, students can also receive online help with schoolwork with Brainfuse HelpNow. Students from elementary through college can sign-on from any internet-enabled computer or mobile device to get help with schoolwork. On the MCFL webpage, look under “Kids/Teens” and click on “Homework Centers” to find “Live Homework Help,” where students can connect with a real tutor online who can help with homework assignments. The service runs seven days a week throughout the year, from 1 to 11 p.m.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO