ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinderhook, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinderhook, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Livingston, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Catskill parole absconder arrested in Albany

ALBANY – Police in Albany, working with the US Marshals Service, arrested two Greene County residents and recovered drugs, a loaded 9 mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Antiel Pagan, 22, of Catskill, a parole absconder who was wanted by State Police in Catskill. Samantha...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Santa Fe#Club Car#Albany Medical Center#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Valatie Rescue#Ems#The Santa Fe
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner

State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:43 a.m. State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner for a report of a single engine fixed wing airplane crash. Investigation revealed that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport to Skydive The Ranch. While landing at the Skydive The Ranch the pilot stated there appeared to be a breaking problem and the plane would not stop. The pilot attempted to climb and attempt another landing. While ascending the plane did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence and the end of the runway adjacent to Sand Hill Road. The plane crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot striking trees and rocks before coming to a complete stop on Sand Hill Road. There were a total of four people on the plane including the pilot. The pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured. None of the occupants required medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified.
GARDINER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy