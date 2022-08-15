Read full article on original website
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
14-Year-Old Stabbed Over 'Ongoing issue' Between Teens In City Of Hudson, Police Say
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during a fight with another teen over an "ongoing issue," authorities said. The attack took place in Columbia County around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the city of Hudson. Officers responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a reported stabbing via...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say
Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Catskill parole absconder arrested in Albany
ALBANY – Police in Albany, working with the US Marshals Service, arrested two Greene County residents and recovered drugs, a loaded 9 mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. On Wednesday, authorities apprehended Antiel Pagan, 22, of Catskill, a parole absconder who was wanted by State Police in Catskill. Samantha...
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
Police: Driver hits sign, parked car, and building
The Great Barrington Police Department investigated a crash on Wednesday. They say a 2006 Subaru Forester, hit a sign, then a parked car, before rolling over and hitting the front of a Dollar Store. The driver was hurt in the crash and had to be taken to the hospital.
Albany felon nabbed for allegedly dodging court
Police arrested an Albany man—convicted of several violent felonies in the past—on Tuesday after a traffic stop in Watervliet.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner
State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:43 a.m. State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner for a report of a single engine fixed wing airplane crash. Investigation revealed that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport to Skydive The Ranch. While landing at the Skydive The Ranch the pilot stated there appeared to be a breaking problem and the plane would not stop. The pilot attempted to climb and attempt another landing. While ascending the plane did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence and the end of the runway adjacent to Sand Hill Road. The plane crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot striking trees and rocks before coming to a complete stop on Sand Hill Road. There were a total of four people on the plane including the pilot. The pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured. None of the occupants required medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
NYSP continues to investigate death of Johnstown boy
The New York State Police (NYSP) continue to investigate the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. Hunter Degroat died on August 9.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead Near Vehicle In City Of Poughkeepsie
Police have released the name of a 28-year-old Hudson Valley man who was gunned down and found lying on a city street next to his vehicle. Darren Villani was killed in the city of Poughkeepsie around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 283 Mansion St. Villani, of the city of...
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
WRGB
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
Driver Charged With DWI After Deadly Crash In Bethlehem
One person is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the Capital District. Emergency crews in Albany County were called Sunday, Aug.14, with reports of a collision between two vehicles in Bethlehem, near State Route 396 and Starr Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver of one vehicle...
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
