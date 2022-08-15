State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:43 a.m. State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner for a report of a single engine fixed wing airplane crash. Investigation revealed that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport to Skydive The Ranch. While landing at the Skydive The Ranch the pilot stated there appeared to be a breaking problem and the plane would not stop. The pilot attempted to climb and attempt another landing. While ascending the plane did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence and the end of the runway adjacent to Sand Hill Road. The plane crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot striking trees and rocks before coming to a complete stop on Sand Hill Road. There were a total of four people on the plane including the pilot. The pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured. None of the occupants required medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified.

GARDINER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO