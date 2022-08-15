A New Take on the Big Mac (May Be) Headed to U.S. McDonald's Menus

When it comes to the most iconic sandwiches in the history of fast food, there are a few that always come to mind.

Usually, though, most people would name McDonald's (MCD) Big Mac first. Created in the late '60s by a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area, the sandwich was named The Aristocrat and The Blue Ribbon Burger before it settled on the name it would become legendary for.

Comprised of two all-beef patties, lettuce, pickles, onions, an extra bun in the middle, a special sauce that was similar to Thousand Island dressing, and a slice of American cheese, there was just something about the Big Mac that people went nuts for (which explains why 17 of them are sold every second).

Changing up an iconic burger is risky business for most, although Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King is one of the few to do it on the regular with its Whopper. But for more than 50 years, the Big Mac has been more or less the same sandwich.

Until now, that is.

What's This New Big Mac?

If you happen to live in the United Kingdom, you may already be aware of this, but if not, ready your senses: there's a chicken version of the Big Mac.

Originally launched in McDonald's locations in Australia in 2017, the Chicken Big Mac also appeared on U.K. menus for a few years, but was removed in February 2022 due to what McDonald's called "incredible demand" for the sandwich. It also was eventually removed from Australian menus but made a return in January 2022.

The sandwich has since vanished from the U.K. menu, but thanks to famed food blogger Markie_devo on Instagram, it looks like it may be coming to a brand new territory: The U.S.A.

The Instagram post shows off a graphic shared with McDonald's U.S. employees instructing them how to talk to customers about the Big Mac, such as a prompt when someone orders one saying, "Will that be a Chicken Big Mac?"

There's no information currently available on when the sandwich could make its debut on the U.S. market, but if there's nothing you hate more than waiting, you can technically roll on over to your local McDonald's now and ask for this as a menu hack, which means you would get two Crispy Chicken Sandwich patties subbed in for the all-beef patties the Big Mac normally comes with.

'Fresh Spins On Our Classics'

McDonald's president and chief operating officer Chris Kempczinski hinted at the expansion of the company's core products in his remarks during the company's Q2 earnings call on July 26.

"We're also strengthening our iconic core menu. As I've mentioned before, in markets around the world, we're taking our leading burgers and making them even better by implementing enhanced cooking procedures and new buns, resulting in hotter, juicier and tastier burgers," Kempcinski said.

"Spain was the latest market to launch these taste and quality improvements, driving incremental sales and giving our customers yet another reason to keep coming back for more. We'll also keep coming up with fresh spins in our classics, creating craveable moments for a new generation of McDonald's fans."