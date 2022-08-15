Read full article on original website
News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days: Stone Tomcats
The Stone football program made the playoffs for the sixth year in a row in 2021 and yet still played the fewest amount of games of any team on the Gulf Coast. This year, life appears to be back to normal for the Tomcats who check in as stop number 22 on News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days during a mid-week practice at MGCCC.
New Long Beach football coach looking for improvements this season
The high school football season is right around the corner. This August will not only feature the start of the Mississippi high school football season, it will signal the start of the Jacob Massey era at Long Beach High School. Massey was named the head coach of the Bearcats in...
Wingfield High, Mississippi College Graduate And Former MC Baseball Coach, Biloxi Athletic Director Tom Gladney Moves To Texas, Becomes High School Baseball Coach
Former Mississippi College baseball coach and Biloxi High athletic director Tom Gladney has a new home, and Tuesday, he accepted a new job. Gladney, a Wingfield High and MC graduate, was named the new head baseball coach at Houston Christian in Houston, Texas. Houston Christian has about 450 students in high school and would be a MAIS Class 6A school if it was in Mississippi.
Learn to play chess with the Mississippi Coast Chess Club
Looking for a chess club to join? The Mississippi Coast Chess Club meets at Newks in Gulfport each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Whether you’re a chess rook, queen, or king, all skill levels are accepted by the Mississippi Chess Club. The group is a friendly, informal...
Buc-ees another step closer to coming to Pass Christian
A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health...
Ocean Springs community shows out at annual pep rally
Greyhound nation showed out in full force for their annual pep rally. The stands were packed and the colors grey and blue were represented well for Greyhounds. Ocean Springs High School invited the community to show their support as their fall athletic season kicks off. Because of COVID and bad...
Former First Lady of Mississippi to hold book signing in Pass Christian
A meeting just getting underway concerning the future of health...
Long Beach, Ocean Springs earn Top 10 overall rankings in state testing
Two school districts in South Mississippi are celebrating after the state Department of Education released its new assessment numbers. Long Beach and Ocean Springs school districts ranked in the Top 10 overall in the state in all four subject areas that students tested in for the 2021-2022 school year in grades 3 through 8.
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
Moss Point Fire Chief Justin McMillian announces retirement
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 28 years in fire service and just over two as Moss Point Fire Chief, Justin McMillian is officially retiring. McMillian, 49, was named Moss Point Fire Chief in 2019. He originally began his career in fire service in 1995 and holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science and management as well as several certifications and knowledge of the government administration.
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%.
Gulfport holds remembrance ceremony on 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille
Today marks the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille. The category five storm killed 143 people when it slammed into South Mississippi. Every year, those victims are honored during a small ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport. That’s where three unidentified women were buried. They are referred to as ‘faith, hope, and charity.’
Hurricane Camille made landfall 53 years ago
It’s a somber day of remembrance throughout South Mississippi as today is the 53rd anniversary of Hurricane Camille’s landfall. For many, August 17th, 1969 was northing short of a nightmare. Since then, those who were affected still remember the horrors they faced that day. Today, those memories are still prevalent as ever as we honor those who we lost through the storm.
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
Kiwanis Club discusses update on Gautier Stars program
The Kiwanis Club hosted its monthly potluck meeting today to discuss several topics and events. The main topic of discussion was updating the club with the success of the Gautier High School’s Stars program. Kiwanis, in coordination with the high school’s Key Club, introduced the program to give students...
Todd, green-winged macaw, visits Good Morning Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Today on GMM, we meet one of the Mississippi Aquarium’s ambassador animals- Todd, the green-winged macaw!. The green-winged macaw is the second largest species of macaw, and it’s found mostly in Central and South America in rainforest habitats. Our new friend shows off his...
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin.
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Col. Ada Collier is reporting for duty this month as the new commander of Keesler Air Force Base’s 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Former commander Col. Stuart Rubio handed off the guidon during an Assumption of Command ceremony on Aug. 6. “I think it brought my...
Little People’s Academy in Harrison County alters bus runs
A transportation decision made by West Wortham Elementary and Middle School has left parents of several students frustrated and confused. For several years now, Little People’s Christian Academy owner Lori Rolison has had a steady bus routine with West Wortham School for her aftercare kids. The Little People’s bus...
